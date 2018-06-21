Family: Kate Spade's father dies on eve of her funeral - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Family: Kate Spade's father dies on eve of her funeral

(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner). Actor-comedian David Spade helps family members enter Our Lady of Perpetual Help Redemptorist Catholic Church for funeral services for his sister-in-law, designer Kate Spade, in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, June 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner). Actor-comedian David Spade helps family members enter Our Lady of Perpetual Help Redemptorist Catholic Church for funeral services for his sister-in-law, designer Kate Spade, in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, June 21, 2018.
(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File). FILE - In this May 13, 2004, file photo, designer Kate Spade sits during an interview in New York. Spade is being buried in Kansas City, where she was born, and services are planned for 3 p.m. Thursday, June 21, 2018, ... (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File). FILE - In this May 13, 2004, file photo, designer Kate Spade sits during an interview in New York. Spade is being buried in Kansas City, where she was born, and services are planned for 3 p.m. Thursday, June 21, 2018, ...
(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner). Mourners battle wind and rain while entering Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church for funeral services for fashion designer Kate Spade in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, June 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner). Mourners battle wind and rain while entering Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church for funeral services for fashion designer Kate Spade in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, June 21, 2018.
(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner). Funeral directors carry the remains of Kate Spade into services at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Redemptorist Catholic Church in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, June 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner). Funeral directors carry the remains of Kate Spade into services at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Redemptorist Catholic Church in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, June 21, 2018.
(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner). Clergy enter Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church for funeral services for fashion designer Kate Spade in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, June 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner). Clergy enter Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church for funeral services for fashion designer Kate Spade in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, June 21, 2018.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The father of fashion designer Kate Spade died on the eve of her funeral, according to a statement released by her family shortly before her service began Thursday in her hometown of Kansas City.

The family said 89-year-old Earl Brosnahan Jr. had been in ill health before passing away Wednesday night at his home. The statement said he was "heartbroken over the recent death of his beloved daughter."

Kate Spade was found dead by suicide in her New York City home on June 5. She was 55 and had a 13-year-old daughter. Her husband said she'd had depression and anxiety for many years.

Mourners flocked to a Kansas City church shortly before her funeral, many carrying her iconic purses.

Spade was working as an accessories editor at Mademoiselle magazine when she launched her company with her husband Andy Spade in 1993.

Coach, now known as Tapestry, bought the Kate Spade brand last year for $2.4 billion. Kate and Andy Spade recently had started a new handbag company, Frances Valentine.

Andy Spade said earlier this month that his wife had long suffered from depression and anxiety, but that she had been seeing a doctor regularly and was taking medication.

He said he and his wife had been living separately in the 10 months before her death but saw each other or spoke every day. He said they were not legally separated and never discussed divorce.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or a Kansas City animal shelter.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Oklahoma conservatives' views on medical marijuana evolving

    Oklahoma conservatives' views on medical marijuana evolving

    Saturday, June 23 2018 11:46 AM EDT2018-06-23 15:46:14 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 7:06 PM EDT2018-06-23 23:06:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Pastor Danny Daniels poses for a photo in front of his Better Life Community Church in Lindsay, Okla., Friday, June 15, 2018. Daniels is among a growing group of traditionally conservative Republican voters who have shifted thei...(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Pastor Danny Daniels poses for a photo in front of his Better Life Community Church in Lindsay, Okla., Friday, June 15, 2018. Daniels is among a growing group of traditionally conservative Republican voters who have shifted thei...
    Here's a twist: Evangelical Christians in Oklahoma could be the reason medical marijuana is approved on Tuesday.More >>
    Here's a twist: Evangelical Christians in Oklahoma could be the reason medical marijuana is approved on Tuesday.More >>

  • Alaska city honors Guardsmen killed in crash after '64 quake

    Alaska city honors Guardsmen killed in crash after '64 quake

    Saturday, June 23 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-06-23 15:48:41 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 7:06 PM EDT2018-06-23 23:06:16 GMT
    (Photo courtesy Innovate Signs, Inc. via AP). This June 2018 photo provided by Innovative Signs, Inc. in Longwood, Fla., shows a plaque that will be dedicated Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Valdez, Alaska. The memorial honors four Alaska Air National Guar...(Photo courtesy Innovate Signs, Inc. via AP). This June 2018 photo provided by Innovative Signs, Inc. in Longwood, Fla., shows a plaque that will be dedicated Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Valdez, Alaska. The memorial honors four Alaska Air National Guar...
    A memorial will be unveiled Saturday in Valdez, Alaska, honoring four Alaska National Guard members killed during a humanitarian mission in 1964.More >>
    A memorial will be unveiled Saturday in Valdez, Alaska, honoring four Alaska National Guard members killed during a humanitarian mission in 1964.More >>

  • Latino leaders question Census head over citizenship query

    Latino leaders question Census head over citizenship query

    Saturday, June 23 2018 2:36 PM EDT2018-06-23 18:36:51 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 7:06 PM EDT2018-06-23 23:06:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Astrid Galvan). Arturo Vargas, executive director of the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials, left, speaks with U.S. Census Bureau Acting Director Ron Jarmin about plans to add a question about citizenship to the 20...(AP Photo/Astrid Galvan). Arturo Vargas, executive director of the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials, left, speaks with U.S. Census Bureau Acting Director Ron Jarmin about plans to add a question about citizenship to the 20...
    Latino elected officials from around the nation questioned the head of the U.S. Census Bureau in Phoenix on Saturday over the proposed addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 survey, which they strongly oppose.More >>
    Latino elected officials from around the nation questioned the head of the U.S. Census Bureau in Phoenix on Saturday over the proposed addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 survey, which they strongly oppose.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly