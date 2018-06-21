Moms at BRG Birth Center receive special gifts for newborns

The Birth Center team at Baton Rouge General (BRG) received a donation of 70 infant starter kits from from Quota International.

RELATED: Learn more about Baton Rouge General Medical Center

The kits provide new moms with some of the items they need in their first days at home. Each kit includes an infant blanket and two one-piece baby outfits.

“Welcoming a new baby into the family should be a time of pure joy, but it can be stressful and expensive to buy all the items new babies need,” said Robin Passman, Director of Specialty Care Services. “This donation will be a big help to a lot of people.”

According to BRG, studies show that parents greatly underestimate the cost of the first year of a baby’s life, expecting to spend $5,000 or less. In reality, potential costs range between $20,000 and $50,000 for the first year alone.

Quota International of Baton Rouge is an organization of professional and business women who raise funds and provide support to local healthcare and education initiatives.