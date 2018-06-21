NEW: Former LSU running back Derrius Guice increases fundraising goal to $20K for cancer center

UPDATE: Derrius Guice increased his Go Fund Me goal of $15,000 to $20,000 after reaching his previous goal in less than two days. Proceeds go to Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. The fundraiser includes a chance to win Redskins/Saints tickets.

Former LSU football player and current Washington Redskins rookie, Derrius Guice has launched a Go Fund Me page to help those affected by cancer.

The Go Fund Me Page goal is listed as $15,000 with proceeds going toward Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. Guice says he will match the first $1,000 in donations.

“One of my best friend's mother went to Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and was able to leave ringing that bell. It is the bell each patient rings when they have beat cancer. I want to continue to have people ring that bell and bring a cure to this disease that has touched almost everyone's life in some way or the other,” said Guice in a personal message posted on the Go Fund Me page.

Guice is also offering several levels of prizes for those who make a donation, including chances to play against him online in the video game Fortnite, or a chance to hang out with him in person. There’s even a drawing to win NFL tickets for those who donate $100 or more.

DONATION PRIZES

$5 – Guice will play you on Fortnite

$25 – Entered to win a signed/worn LSU cleats

$50 – Chance to bowl and hang out with Guice

All-Star Lanes in Baton Rouge

Friday, June 29

noon to 5 p.m.

$100 – Entered to win 2 tickets to Monday Night Football

Redskins vs. Saints

Monday, October 8

Redskins vs. Saints

Monday, October 8

Guice will begin his NFL rookie season with the Washington Redskins. Preseason games begin next month with the Redskins first game scheduled for Thursday, August 9 against the Patriots.