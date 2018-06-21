Judge: Consumer finance agency unconstitutionally set up - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Judge: Consumer finance agency unconstitutionally set up

NEW YORK (AP) - A New York federal judge says the U.S. government's beleaguered consumer finance watchdog agency is unconstitutionally structured.

Judge Loretta Preska in Manhattan reached the conclusion about the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in a written decision issued Thursday.

She said the composition of the bureau violates the Constitution's separation of powers.

Her ruling conflicts with a January ruling by a nine-member panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington. A majority of that panel found that the agency director's power is not excessive and that the president should not have freer rein to fire that person.

Preska said she largely agreed with three dissenting judges in that ruling.

The conflicting decisions likely increase the possibility that the legal fight will land before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsPolitics in the US: ImmigrationMore>>

  • Family separations at the border alarm child-welfare experts

    Family separations at the border alarm child-welfare experts

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 4:51 PM EDT2018-06-19 20:51:13 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 5:28 AM EDT2018-06-22 09:28:19 GMT
    (U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...
    Child welfare agencies in the U.S. make tough decisions daily to separate children from their parents, but they have options for minimizing the trauma that aren't being used in the family separations at the Mexican...More >>
    Child welfare agencies in the U.S. make tough decisions daily to separate children from their parents, but they have options for minimizing the trauma that aren't being used in the family separations at the Mexican border.More >>

  • 'Say bye to him': Detainee recounts agents taking her son

    'Say bye to him': Detainee recounts agents taking her son

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 1:31 PM EDT2018-06-19 17:31:01 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 5:28 AM EDT2018-06-22 09:28:14 GMT
    (Blanca Orantes-Lopez via AP). In this self portrait taken in Mexico in May 2018, Blanca Orantes-Lopez poses for a photo with her 8-year-old son, Abel Alexander, during the monthlong journey from their hometown of Puerto La Libertad, El Salvador, to th...(Blanca Orantes-Lopez via AP). In this self portrait taken in Mexico in May 2018, Blanca Orantes-Lopez poses for a photo with her 8-year-old son, Abel Alexander, during the monthlong journey from their hometown of Puerto La Libertad, El Salvador, to th...
    'Don't leave me, Mom': Woman from El Salvador describes separation from 8-year-old son after crossing border.More >>
    'Don't leave me, Mom': Woman from El Salvador describes separation from 8-year-old son after crossing border.More >>

  • Guatemalan man recounts anguish of separation from toddler

    Guatemalan man recounts anguish of separation from toddler

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 2:43 PM EDT2018-06-20 18:43:36 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 5:27 AM EDT2018-06-22 09:27:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Romulo Gonzalez Rodriguez and his 3-year-old daughter Genesis hug during a interview Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Provo, Utah. Gonzalez Rodriguez spoke about the anguish of being separated from his 3-year-old daughter, Genesis Gon...(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Romulo Gonzalez Rodriguez and his 3-year-old daughter Genesis hug during a interview Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Provo, Utah. Gonzalez Rodriguez spoke about the anguish of being separated from his 3-year-old daughter, Genesis Gon...
    A Guatemalan man who fled his country to seek asylum after he was kidnapped and extorted says he lived through anguish when was separated from his then 2-year-old daughter for seven days at the U.S.-Mexico border...More >>
    A Guatemalan man who fled his country to seek asylum after he was kidnapped and extorted says he lived through anguish when was separated from his then 2-year-old daughter for seven days at the U.S.-Mexico border last Thanksgiving.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly