Trial postponed for teacher in 'fight club' case

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) - A former substitute teacher charged with organizing a student fight club has had his trial postponed.

The Norwich Bulletin reports that Ryan Fish has been granted a continuance until July 25 by Connecticut Superior Court Judge Nuala Droney.

Attorney Paul Chinigo says his 23-year-old client has been attending counseling sessions.

He has previously pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of risk of injury to a child and reckless endangerment.

Prosecutors say Fish organized fights between students inside a math classroom at Montville High School. He was fired in October.

The high school's principal, assistant principal and schools superintendent were arrested in April for not telling authorities about the fight allegations and have been placed on leave.

