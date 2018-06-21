Plea deal possible in murder case over woman set on fire - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Plea deal possible in murder case over woman set on fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A judge in the trial of a man who authorities say caused his ex-girlfriend's death by setting her on fire has told attorneys in the case to consider the possibility of a plea agreement.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the judge made the reminder Wednesday to defense and prosecuting attorneys in the case of 42-year-old Michael Slager. He is charged with aggravated murder in 33-year-old Judy Malinowski's death.

Slager previously was sentenced to 11 years in prison on aggravated arson and felonious assault charges. Malinowski was doused in gasoline and set ablaze in August 2015 in Gahanna. She died last year.

The prosecutor says he won't discuss a potential plea with Malinowski's family without "a reasonable" proposal from the defense.

Slager's attorney says he can't disclose discussions with his client.

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • OPEC enters meeting that could set direction of oil prices

    OPEC enters meeting that could set direction of oil prices

    Thursday, June 21 2018 12:02 PM EDT2018-06-21 16:02:01 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 12:03 PM EDT2018-06-21 16:03:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File). FILE - In this April 6, 2018 file photo, a former farmer works at a primitive refinery as he makes crude oil into diesel and other products, in Rmeilan, Hassakeh province, Syria. Ministers from the Organization of the Pe...(AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File). FILE - In this April 6, 2018 file photo, a former farmer works at a primitive refinery as he makes crude oil into diesel and other products, in Rmeilan, Hassakeh province, Syria. Ministers from the Organization of the Pe...
    OPEC and Russia are expected to approve raising oil production, but just how much is up in the air.More >>
    OPEC and Russia are expected to approve raising oil production, but just how much is up in the air.More >>

  • New evidence that viruses may play a role in Alzheimer's

    New evidence that viruses may play a role in Alzheimer's

    Thursday, June 21 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-21 15:13:24 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 12:04 PM EDT2018-06-21 16:04:21 GMT
    Could infections somehow set the stage for Alzheimer's? A provocative new study suggests some types of viruses just might play a role.More >>
    Could infections somehow set the stage for Alzheimer's? A provocative new study suggests some types of viruses just might play a role.More >>

  • Supreme Court sides with 'Buckets of Money' financier

    Supreme Court sides with 'Buckets of Money' financier

    Thursday, June 21 2018 11:22 AM EDT2018-06-21 15:22:03 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 12:02 PM EDT2018-06-21 16:02:10 GMT
    The Supreme Court is siding with a financial adviser known for his "Buckets of Money" retirement strategy who challenged the appointment of the administrative law judge who ruled against him in a fraud case.More >>
    The Supreme Court is siding with a financial adviser known for his "Buckets of Money" retirement strategy who challenged the appointment of the administrative law judge who ruled against him in a fraud case.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly