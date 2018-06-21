Man charged with robbing Gronkowski's home arraigned

WRENTHAM, Mass. (AP) - One of three men charged in connection with a robbery at the home of New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski while he was away at the Super Bowl has been held on $100,000 bail.
The Sun Chronicle reports that 26-year-old Shane Denn, wearing a Patriots T-shirt, pleaded not guilty Wednesday. If he makes bail, he must stay away from Gronkowski and wear a GPS monitoring device.
Authorities say the Tewksbury man broke into Gronkowski's Foxborough home on Feb. 4 and stole several items, including three guns belonging to Gronkowski's roommate. Police say some items, including high-end watches and rare coins, have been recovered.
Denn was arrested last month in Maine.
The attorney who represented Denn at the arraignment declined comment, saying another lawyer would be taking over the case.
