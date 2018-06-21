Pilot of Saudi royal family jet arrested in Maine - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Pilot of Saudi royal family jet arrested in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - A pilot on a Saudi Arabian royal family jet that landed in Maine was arrested on a warrant for theft out of Florida.

Prosecutors say Marcin Urbanski was taken into custody during a stop in Bangor on Tuesday as the plane was headed to Los Angeles. Urbanski was wanted for accepting $9,000 to help a Florida resident become a licensed pilot, but never providing the services.

The Department of Homeland Security assisted local police in taking the Polish citizen into custody because he was not permitted to be in the U.S.

Urbanski is being held in Maine awaiting extradition to Florida.



