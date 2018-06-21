Lawyer: No apparent justification for fatal shooting of teen - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Lawyer: No apparent justification for fatal shooting of teen

(Steve Mellon/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). Leonard Hammonds II, of Penn Hills, right, points out that a Turtle Creek Police officer has his had on his weapon during a rally in East Pittsburgh, Pa., on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at a protest regardin... (Steve Mellon/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). Leonard Hammonds II, of Penn Hills, right, points out that a Turtle Creek Police officer has his had on his weapon during a rally in East Pittsburgh, Pa., on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at a protest regardin...
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic). This area on Grandview Ave. shown on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, is where witnesses say some boys fled from a traffic stop during a confrontation late Tuesday, in East Pittsburgh, Pa. Witnesses say a police officer fatally shot... (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic). This area on Grandview Ave. shown on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, is where witnesses say some boys fled from a traffic stop during a confrontation late Tuesday, in East Pittsburgh, Pa. Witnesses say a police officer fatally shot...
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic). Street signs mark the intersection of Howard and Grandview Ave. on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, near where witnesses say a police officer fatally shot a 17-year-old boy just seconds after he fled from a traffic stop in a confron... (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic). Street signs mark the intersection of Howard and Grandview Ave. on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, near where witnesses say a police officer fatally shot a 17-year-old boy just seconds after he fled from a traffic stop in a confron...
(Lake Fong/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). Allegheny County Police Superintendent Coleman McDonough talks to the media during a news conference, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at the county police department in Pittsburgh. regard. East Pittsburgh police sh... (Lake Fong/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). Allegheny County Police Superintendent Coleman McDonough talks to the media during a news conference, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at the county police department in Pittsburgh. regard. East Pittsburgh police sh...
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic). Debra Jones, who said she saw a police officer fatally shoot a 17-year-old boy just seconds after he fled from a traffic stop during a confrontation late the night before, sits on her porch along Grandview Ave. on Wednesday, ... (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic). Debra Jones, who said she saw a police officer fatally shoot a 17-year-old boy just seconds after he fled from a traffic stop during a confrontation late the night before, sits on her porch along Grandview Ave. on Wednesday, ...

EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP) - A lawyer for the family of a 17-year-old fatally shot by a Pennsylvania police officer seconds after he fled a traffic stop says the boy did not pose a threat.

Attorney S. Lee Merritt said Thursday he doesn't see justification for the use of deadly force by an East Pittsburgh police officer that left Antwon Rose Jr. dead.

Police on Tuesday night stopped the car Rose was riding as part of an investigation into an earlier shooting. Rose and another passenger ran from the car as an officer took the driver into custody.

A video of the shooting was posted to Facebook by a bystander.

City officials say the officer was sworn in just hours earlier but had been with the department for two weeks and had eight years of law enforcement experience.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Civil unrestMore>>

  • Lawyer: No apparent justification for fatal shooting of teen

    Lawyer: No apparent justification for fatal shooting of teen

    Thursday, June 21 2018 8:22 AM EDT2018-06-21 12:22:06 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 11:47 AM EDT2018-06-21 15:47:15 GMT
    (Steve Mellon/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). Leonard Hammonds II, of Penn Hills, right, points out that a Turtle Creek Police officer has his had on his weapon during a rally in East Pittsburgh, Pa., on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at a protest regardin...(Steve Mellon/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). Leonard Hammonds II, of Penn Hills, right, points out that a Turtle Creek Police officer has his had on his weapon during a rally in East Pittsburgh, Pa., on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at a protest regardin...
    Hundreds of people took to the streets to protest the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old boy killed just seconds after he fled a traffic stop during a confrontation partly captured on video.More >>
    Hundreds of people took to the streets to protest the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old boy killed just seconds after he fled a traffic stop during a confrontation partly captured on video.More >>

  • Police release body cam in response to Waffle House dispute video

    Police release body cam in response to Waffle House dispute video

    Friday, June 15 2018 1:05 PM EDT2018-06-15 17:05:46 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 1:10 PM EDT2018-06-15 17:10:06 GMT

    Police released their body camera video to show the incident from their perspective Wednesday. The footage captures the moment an officer arrives at Waffle House on May 2, as a couple questions their to-go bill.

    More >>

    Police released their body camera video to show the incident from their perspective Wednesday. The footage captures the moment an officer arrives at Waffle House on May 2, as a couple questions their to-go bill.

    More >>

  • Wife: Husband unarmed when he was shot three times by Madison Co. Sheriff's deputy

    Wife: Husband unarmed when he was shot three times by Madison Co. Sheriff's deputy

    Monday, June 11 2018 11:53 AM EDT2018-06-11 15:53:53 GMT
    Michael Renfroe's widow said her husband was unarmed when he was shot by a Madison Co. deputy Friday night. Source: WLBTMichael Renfroe's widow said her husband was unarmed when he was shot by a Madison Co. deputy Friday night. Source: WLBT

    According to Madison County officials, they received a report of a suspected robber in the area where Amanda Renfroe and her husband were reportedly pulled over. Amanda and her husband of 10 years, Michael Renfroe, were driving home from a camping trip on Old Natchez Trace Road, when she said they decided to turn around...a decision that will haunt Amanda for the rest of her life.

    More >>

    According to Madison County officials, they received a report of a suspected robber in the area where Amanda Renfroe and her husband were reportedly pulled over. Amanda and her husband of 10 years, Michael Renfroe, were driving home from a camping trip on Old Natchez Trace Road, when she said they decided to turn around...a decision that will haunt Amanda for the rest of her life.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly