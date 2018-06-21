Lawyer: No apparent justification for fatal shooting of teen

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic). Debra Jones, who said she saw a police officer fatally shoot a 17-year-old boy just seconds after he fled from a traffic stop during a confrontation late the night before, sits on her porch along Grandview Ave. on Wednesday, ...

(Lake Fong/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). Allegheny County Police Superintendent Coleman McDonough talks to the media during a news conference, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at the county police department in Pittsburgh. regard. East Pittsburgh police sh...

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic). Street signs mark the intersection of Howard and Grandview Ave. on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, near where witnesses say a police officer fatally shot a 17-year-old boy just seconds after he fled from a traffic stop in a confron...

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic). This area on Grandview Ave. shown on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, is where witnesses say some boys fled from a traffic stop during a confrontation late Tuesday, in East Pittsburgh, Pa. Witnesses say a police officer fatally shot...

(Steve Mellon/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). Leonard Hammonds II, of Penn Hills, right, points out that a Turtle Creek Police officer has his had on his weapon during a rally in East Pittsburgh, Pa., on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at a protest regardin...

EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP) - A lawyer for the family of a 17-year-old fatally shot by a Pennsylvania police officer seconds after he fled a traffic stop says the boy did not pose a threat.

Attorney S. Lee Merritt said Thursday he doesn't see justification for the use of deadly force by an East Pittsburgh police officer that left Antwon Rose Jr. dead.

Police on Tuesday night stopped the car Rose was riding as part of an investigation into an earlier shooting. Rose and another passenger ran from the car as an officer took the driver into custody.

A video of the shooting was posted to Facebook by a bystander.

City officials say the officer was sworn in just hours earlier but had been with the department for two weeks and had eight years of law enforcement experience.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.