Lawyer: No apparent justification for fatal shooting of teen - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Lawyer: No apparent justification for fatal shooting of teen

(Steve Mellon/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). Leonard Hammonds II, of Penn Hills, right, points out that a Turtle Creek Police officer has his had on his weapon during a rally in East Pittsburgh, Pa., on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at a protest regardin... (Steve Mellon/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). Leonard Hammonds II, of Penn Hills, right, points out that a Turtle Creek Police officer has his had on his weapon during a rally in East Pittsburgh, Pa., on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at a protest regardin...
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic). This area on Grandview Ave. shown on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, is where witnesses say some boys fled from a traffic stop during a confrontation late Tuesday, in East Pittsburgh, Pa. Witnesses say a police officer fatally shot... (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic). This area on Grandview Ave. shown on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, is where witnesses say some boys fled from a traffic stop during a confrontation late Tuesday, in East Pittsburgh, Pa. Witnesses say a police officer fatally shot...
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic). Street signs mark the intersection of Howard and Grandview Ave. on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, near where witnesses say a police officer fatally shot a 17-year-old boy just seconds after he fled from a traffic stop in a confron... (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic). Street signs mark the intersection of Howard and Grandview Ave. on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, near where witnesses say a police officer fatally shot a 17-year-old boy just seconds after he fled from a traffic stop in a confron...
(Lake Fong/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). Allegheny County Police Superintendent Coleman McDonough talks to the media during a news conference, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at the county police department in Pittsburgh. regard. East Pittsburgh police sh... (Lake Fong/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). Allegheny County Police Superintendent Coleman McDonough talks to the media during a news conference, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at the county police department in Pittsburgh. regard. East Pittsburgh police sh...
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic). Debra Jones, who said she saw a police officer fatally shoot a 17-year-old boy just seconds after he fled from a traffic stop during a confrontation late the night before, sits on her porch along Grandview Ave. on Wednesday, ... (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic). Debra Jones, who said she saw a police officer fatally shoot a 17-year-old boy just seconds after he fled from a traffic stop during a confrontation late the night before, sits on her porch along Grandview Ave. on Wednesday, ...

EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP) - A lawyer for the family of a 17-year-old fatally shot by a Pennsylvania police officer seconds after he fled a traffic stop says the boy did not pose a threat.

Attorney S. Lee Merritt said Thursday he doesn't see justification for the use of deadly force by an East Pittsburgh police officer that left Antwon Rose Jr. dead.

Police on Tuesday night stopped the car Rose was riding as part of an investigation into an earlier shooting. Rose and another passenger ran from the car as an officer took the driver into custody.

A video of the shooting was posted to Facebook by a bystander.

City officials say the officer was sworn in just hours earlier but had been with the department for two weeks and had eight years of law enforcement experience.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • OPEC enters meeting that could set direction of oil prices

    OPEC enters meeting that could set direction of oil prices

    Thursday, June 21 2018 12:02 PM EDT2018-06-21 16:02:01 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 12:03 PM EDT2018-06-21 16:03:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File). FILE - In this April 6, 2018 file photo, a former farmer works at a primitive refinery as he makes crude oil into diesel and other products, in Rmeilan, Hassakeh province, Syria. Ministers from the Organization of the Pe...(AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File). FILE - In this April 6, 2018 file photo, a former farmer works at a primitive refinery as he makes crude oil into diesel and other products, in Rmeilan, Hassakeh province, Syria. Ministers from the Organization of the Pe...
    OPEC and Russia are expected to approve raising oil production, but just how much is up in the air.More >>
    OPEC and Russia are expected to approve raising oil production, but just how much is up in the air.More >>

  • New evidence that viruses may play a role in Alzheimer's

    New evidence that viruses may play a role in Alzheimer's

    Thursday, June 21 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-21 15:13:24 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 12:04 PM EDT2018-06-21 16:04:21 GMT
    Could infections somehow set the stage for Alzheimer's? A provocative new study suggests some types of viruses just might play a role.More >>
    Could infections somehow set the stage for Alzheimer's? A provocative new study suggests some types of viruses just might play a role.More >>

  • Supreme Court sides with 'Buckets of Money' financier

    Supreme Court sides with 'Buckets of Money' financier

    Thursday, June 21 2018 11:22 AM EDT2018-06-21 15:22:03 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 12:02 PM EDT2018-06-21 16:02:10 GMT
    The Supreme Court is siding with a financial adviser known for his "Buckets of Money" retirement strategy who challenged the appointment of the administrative law judge who ruled against him in a fraud case.More >>
    The Supreme Court is siding with a financial adviser known for his "Buckets of Money" retirement strategy who challenged the appointment of the administrative law judge who ruled against him in a fraud case.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly