Treasury chief to outline UK plan to remain a finance hub

LONDON (AP) - Britain's Treasury chief is expected to outline plans to ensure the nation's financial services industry can thrive after the U.K. leaves the European Union when he delivers a speech to top business executives Thursday night.

Philip Hammond says in excerpts released ahead of his annual Mansion House speech that London will remain the "global capital of finance."

Hammond will highlight plans to negotiate international agreements easing trade in goods and services, saying that "being open to the world" is the key to future success.

He says "our vision is for a set of new partnerships combining new tools, like free trade agreements, and existing ones, like our financial dialogues, looking across sectors of the industry and positioning the U.K. as the most global financial services market in the world."

