Global stocks mixed, investors cautious of US-China tension - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Global stocks mixed, investors cautious of US-China tension

(AP Photo/Koji Sasahara). In this Wednesday, June 20, 2018, photo, visitors look around Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo. Asian stock markets mostly rose Thursday, June 21, 2018, as concern fades over the trade tensions between the U.S. and China. Uncerta... (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara). In this Wednesday, June 20, 2018, photo, visitors look around Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo. Asian stock markets mostly rose Thursday, June 21, 2018, as concern fades over the trade tensions between the U.S. and China. Uncerta...
(AP Photo/Koji Sasahara). In this Wednesday, June 20, 2018, photo, employees work at Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo. Asian stock markets mostly rose Thursday, June 21, 2018, as concern fades over the trade tensions between the U.S. and China. Uncertaint... (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara). In this Wednesday, June 20, 2018, photo, employees work at Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo. Asian stock markets mostly rose Thursday, June 21, 2018, as concern fades over the trade tensions between the U.S. and China. Uncertaint...
(AP Photo/Koji Sasahara). In this Wednesday, June 20, 2018, photo, employees work at Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo. Asian stock markets mostly rose Thursday, June 21, 2018, as concern fades over the trade tensions between the U.S. and China. Uncertaint... (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara). In this Wednesday, June 20, 2018, photo, employees work at Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo. Asian stock markets mostly rose Thursday, June 21, 2018, as concern fades over the trade tensions between the U.S. and China. Uncertaint...

By NICOLA SHANNON
Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) - Global stock markets were mixed Thursday amid concern over the trade tensions between the U.S. and China. Uncertainty remains, but the original tariff threats made earlier in the week were not followed through.

KEEPING SCORE: Frances CAC 40 was almost unchanged at percent at 5,372.70 in early trading. Britain's FTSE 100 rose by 0.3 percent to 7,652.80, but Germany's DAX shed 0.3 percent to 12,679.00. U.S. shares were set to drift higher with Dow futures edging up less than 0.1 percent to 24671 and S&P 500 futures up 0.1 percent to 2775.6.

ASIA'S DAY: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index finished up 0.6 percent at 22,693.04, and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 climbed 1.0 percent to 6,232.10. South Korea's Kospi dropped 1.0 percent to 2,339.95. Hong Kong's Hang Seng and the Shanghai Composite also fell, Hong Kong by 1.4 percent to 29,296.05 and Shanghai by 1.4 percent to 2,875.81.

TRADE TENSIONS: Markets have been on edge with the U.S. and China announcing tariffs on each other's imports and threatening more. After a global drop on Tuesday, markets rebounded Wednesday and remain stable as the sting of President Donald Trump's tariff threats fade.

ANALYST'S TAKE: "Uncertainties surrounding how things are moving on Trump's trade deal, not only with China but also with other economies, are still out there," said Margaret Yang Yan of CMC Markets. "We need to see constructive move in trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing so that market confidence can be restored."

ENERGY: U.S. crude lost 50 cents to $65.21 a barrel and Brent crude, the international standard for oil prices, lost 86 cents to $73.88 a barrel in London.

CURRENCY: The dollar rose to 110.58 yen from 110.02 yen late Wednesday. The euro dropped to $1.1560 from $1.1572.

___

Follow Nicola Shannon on Twitter at https://twitter.com/nicolavshannon

Her work can be found at https://www.apnews.com/search/Nicola%20Shannon

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Supporters of Trump steadfast despite immigration uproar

    Supporters of Trump steadfast despite immigration uproar

    Thursday, June 21 2018 1:01 AM EDT2018-06-21 05:01:37 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 5:32 AM EDT2018-06-21 09:32:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion on protecting American workers in Duluth, Minn., Wednesday, June 20, 2018.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion on protecting American workers in Duluth, Minn., Wednesday, June 20, 2018.
    Trump supporters steadfast even as photos of children in cages and audio of terrified children crying out for their parents stoked outrage.More >>
    Trump supporters steadfast even as photos of children in cages and audio of terrified children crying out for their parents stoked outrage.More >>

  • APNewsBreak: Schools mum on ties to doc in sex abuse inquiry

    APNewsBreak: Schools mum on ties to doc in sex abuse inquiry

    Thursday, June 21 2018 1:01 AM EDT2018-06-21 05:01:44 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 5:32 AM EDT2018-06-21 09:32:19 GMT
    (Ohio State University via AP). This photo shows 1978 employment application information for Dr. Richard Strauss, from Ohio State University’s personnel files reviewed by The Associated Press. Strauss, who died in 2005, and is now accused of sexual mis...(Ohio State University via AP). This photo shows 1978 employment application information for Dr. Richard Strauss, from Ohio State University’s personnel files reviewed by The Associated Press. Strauss, who died in 2005, and is now accused of sexual mis...
    APNewsBreak: Schools where late doctor claimed ties are mum on any connections as Ohio State investigates sex abuse claim.More >>
    APNewsBreak: Schools where late doctor claimed ties are mum on any connections as Ohio State investigates sex abuse claim.More >>

  • Trump's immigration order sparks confusion, deep concern

    Trump's immigration order sparks confusion, deep concern

    Thursday, June 21 2018 3:42 AM EDT2018-06-21 07:42:36 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 5:32 AM EDT2018-06-21 09:32:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump, center, listens to Vice President Mike Pence, right, address members of the media before signing an executive order to end family separations at the border, during an event in the Oval Office...(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump, center, listens to Vice President Mike Pence, right, address members of the media before signing an executive order to end family separations at the border, during an event in the Oval Office...
    President Trump's executive order aimed at halting the breakup of immigrant families sparked widespread confusion Wednesday about how the reversal will play out and concern that children will still be in detention,...More >>
    President Trump's executive order aimed at halting the breakup of immigrant families sparked widespread confusion Wednesday about how the reversal will play out and concern that children will still be in detention, even if they remain with their families.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly