Germany's Daimler lowers 2018 outlook, cites tariffs, diesel - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Germany's Daimler lowers 2018 outlook, cites tariffs, diesel

BERLIN (AP) - German automaker Daimler AG has lowered its 2018 earnings outlook, a change that it says is partly due to increased import tariffs for U.S. vehicles in China.

The company said late Wednesday that it now sees fewer SUV sales and higher costs at its Mercedes-Benz Cars division than previously expected as a result of the tariffs, and "this effect cannot be fully compensated by the reallocation of vehicles to other markets." Daimler produces vehicles in the U.S.

It added that earnings at the Mercedes-Benz Vans division will be hit by the recall of diesel vehicles.

It said it now expects full-year earnings before interest and taxes to come in slightly below last year's level, compared with its previous forecast of a slight increase.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

