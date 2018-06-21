Water balloon slingshots top list of unsafe summer toys

BOSTON (AP) - A Boston-based consumer watchdog group has warned of the dangers to children of water balloon slingshots, lawn darts and other summer toys.
Those playthings top a list of 10 questionable toys issued Thursday by World Against Toys Causing Harm, better known by its acronym, W.A.T.C.H.
Others include low-riding wheeled toys; swimming pools; all-terrain vehicles; toys with small parts; baby pools and garden buckets; backyard water slides; high-powered water guns; and bounce houses and backyard trampolines.
The group says more than 2.5 million American children are injured each summer. It says many of those accidents are preventable.
Last summer, the organization singled out fidget spinners - those popular plastic and metal toys that users spin around a finger - saying they pose a choking hazard.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. borderMore >>
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. borderMore >>
A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades agoMore >>
A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades agoMore >>
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.More >>
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.More >>
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.More >>
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.More >>
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.More >>
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.More >>
A Guatemalan man who fled his country to seek asylum after he was kidnapped and extorted says he lived through anguish when was separated from his then 2-year-old daughter for seven days at the U.S.-Mexico border last ThanksgivingMore >>
A Guatemalan man who fled his country to seek asylum after he was kidnapped and extorted says he lived through anguish when was separated from his then 2-year-old daughter for seven days at the U.S.-Mexico border last ThanksgivingMore >>
U.S. immigration agents have arrested more than 100 workers at an Ohio meatpacking plant, the second large-scale raid in the state within the past two weeksMore >>
U.S. immigration agents have arrested more than 100 workers at an Ohio meatpacking plant, the second large-scale raid in the state within the past two weeksMore >>
President Donald Trump says he will be signing an executive order later Wednesday that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.More >>
President Donald Trump says he will be signing an executive order later Wednesday that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.More >>
President Donald Trump says he will be signing an executive order later Wednesday that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.More >>
President Donald Trump says he will be signing an executive order later Wednesday that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.More >>
President Donald Trump says he will be signing an executive order later Wednesday that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.More >>
President Donald Trump says he will be signing an executive order later Wednesday that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.More >>