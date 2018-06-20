Free yoga classes for International Day of Yoga - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Free yoga classes for International Day of Yoga

By Allison Childers, Digital Content Producer
Connect
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Several Baton Rouge yoga studios are offering free classes on International Day of Yoga. This year, the annual zen holiday is being held on Thursday, June 21.

Organizers of this year's community event say yoga has an ability to connect us to ourselves and each other, especially those in our community. They encourage you to pick a studio and connect with one another through "the flow," with the complimentary classes being held across Baton Rouge.

We’ve compiled a list of area locations offering free yoga in celebration of International Day of Yoga. Spots are limited and are on a first come, first serve basis. Most studios require you to register in advance. Find the one nearest you:

COMPLIMENTARY CLASSES

  • Yoglates II
  • 3753 Perkins Rd.
  • 4:30 p.m.
  • Sign up online
     
  • The Red Shoes
  • 2303 Government St.
  • 5:30 p.m.
  • Sign up online
     
  • Yoga Bliss Baton Rouge
  • Tin Roof Brewing
  • 1624 Wyoming St.
  • 5:30 p.m.
  • No sign up, just show up
     
  • Yogalates II South, LLC
  • 728 Highlandia, Suite B
  • 6 p.m.
  • Sign up online
     
  • Parish Pilates & Yoga
  • 2931 Government St.
  • 6 p.m.
  • *Only 10 spots available
  • Sign up online
  • Use code: MALA2018 to checkout
     
  • Yoga Path LLC
  • 711 Jefferson Highway, Suite 1B
  • 7 p.m.
  • Sign up online
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly