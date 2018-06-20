Free yoga classes for International Day of Yoga

Several Baton Rouge yoga studios are offering free classes on International Day of Yoga. This year, the annual zen holiday is being held on Thursday, June 21.

Organizers of this year's community event say yoga has an ability to connect us to ourselves and each other, especially those in our community. They encourage you to pick a studio and connect with one another through "the flow," with the complimentary classes being held across Baton Rouge.

We’ve compiled a list of area locations offering free yoga in celebration of International Day of Yoga. Spots are limited and are on a first come, first serve basis. Most studios require you to register in advance. Find the one nearest you:

COMPLIMENTARY CLASSES

Yoglates II

3753 Perkins Rd.

4:30 p.m.

Sign up online



The Red Shoes

2303 Government St.

5:30 p.m.

Sign up online



Yoga Bliss Baton Rouge

Tin Roof Brewing

1624 Wyoming St.

5:30 p.m.

No sign up, just show up



Yogalates II South, LLC

728 Highlandia, Suite B

6 p.m.

Sign up online



Parish Pilates & Yoga

2931 Government St.

6 p.m.

*Only 10 spots available

Sign up online

Use code: MALA2018 to checkout



Yoga Path LLC

711 Jefferson Highway, Suite 1B

7 p.m.

Sign up online