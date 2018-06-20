5th Camp Climb concludes with party for kids impacted by cancer

Children with a parent or guardian diagnosed with cancer were treated to a weeklong camp through Cancer Services that included adventures around Baton Rouge, as well as help learning how to handle feelings associated with cancer.
23 campers participated in Camp Climb which included a trip to BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, laser tag and arcade games at Quarters, an American Ninja Warrior course lead by GymFit. The camp concluded with a finale party at the UCT Hall on Friday, June 15.
Two licensed social workers led camp efforts as well as a summer intern and six volunteer counselors. Additionally, campers were provided with learning opportunities to develop age-appropriate, individualized coping and emotional skills to help with feelings associated with having a parent or guardian dealing with cancer.
Camp Climb is free of charge to all campers, thanks to donor generosity.
“Camp is the most magical time of the year at Cancer Services,” said Whitney Craig, children and family program director. “Our goal is to provide a camp experience where the children can have fun with peers, but also gain tools, skills and the emotional support needed to deal with the psychosocial challenges stemming from a parent or guardian’s cancer diagnosis.”
For more information on these upcoming camps, call Whitney Craig at 225-927-2273.
