9-year-old with non-profit collects blankets for hospital

Jade Devaull (M) and her mother (L) along with Sen. Regina Barrow (R) (Source: OLOL)

A 9-year-old student at Central Intermediate School is using her own non-profit to help a local hospital.

For the fifth year in a row, Jade Devaull donated blankets she collected through her non-profit, Jade Cares Foundation, to Our Lady of the Lake (OLOL).

This year Jade made her largest donation to date. She donated more than 200 blankets to OLOL Children’s Hospital.

Louisiana Senator Regina Barrow, who supports the Jade Cares Foundation in its efforts to collect blankets, joined Jade and her mother in making this year’s delivery. She said she hopes Jade’s act of kindness inspires others to do the same.

According to OLOL, the donated blankets are distributed not only to patients, but also to their family members who need the extra comfort and warmth during hospital stays.