Report finds industrial chemicals more toxic than thought - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Report finds industrial chemicals more toxic than thought

(Neil Blake /The Grand Rapids Press via AP). FILE- In this Aug. 14, 2017 file photo, a couple kayak on the Rogue River adjacent to where Wolverine World Wide's tannery once stood, in Rockford, Mich. The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is i... (Neil Blake /The Grand Rapids Press via AP). FILE- In this Aug. 14, 2017 file photo, a couple kayak on the Rogue River adjacent to where Wolverine World Wide's tannery once stood, in Rockford, Mich. The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is i...

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - A family of industrial chemicals turning up in public water supplies around the country is even more toxic than previously thought, threatening human health at concentrations seven to 10 times lower than once realized, according to a government report released Wednesday.

The chemicals are called perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl. They were used in such goods as fire-suppressing foam, nonstick pans, fast-food wrappers, and stain-resistant fabric and carpet, but are no longer used in U.S. manufacturing. Water sampling has found contamination in water around military bases, factories and other sites.

Exposure at high levels is linked to liver damage, developmental problems and some forms of cancer, among other risks.

A draft of the report, by the Department of Health and Human Services' toxicology office, had set off alarms within the Trump administration earlier this year. A January email from a White House official, released under the Freedom of Information Act, referred to the findings as a "potential public relations nightmare."

The draft went under months of government review before Wednesday's publication, but the key finding - that the chemicals are dangerous at specific levels much lower than previously stated - was not changed.

The EPA, which scheduled a series of hearings on the chemicals, said last month that it would move toward formally declaring the two most common forms of PFAS as hazardous substances and make recommendations for groundwater cleanup, among other steps.

U.S. manufacturers agreed in 2006 to an EPA-crafted deal to stop using one of the most common forms of the chemical in consumer products.

The findings will likely lead state and local water systems with the contaminant to boost filtering.

"The more we test, the more we find," Olga Naidenko, a science adviser to the Environmental Working Group nonprofit, said Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Police video from Las Vegas shooting shows chaos, confusion

    Police video from Las Vegas shooting shows chaos, confusion

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 5:21 PM EDT2018-06-20 21:21:48 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-06-20 22:08:28 GMT
    Police body-camera videos from the night of the mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip show the chaos and confusion officers faced as waves of wounded and fleeing concert-goers sought help.More >>
    Police body-camera videos from the night of the mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip show the chaos and confusion officers faced as waves of wounded and fleeing concert-goers sought help.More >>

  • 2 airlines ask US not to put migrant children on flights

    2 airlines ask US not to put migrant children on flights

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 1:21 PM EDT2018-06-20 17:21:43 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-06-20 22:08:13 GMT
    United and American Airlines asked the federal government not to use their companies to transport migrant children who were separated from their parents. (Source: Facebook)United and American Airlines asked the federal government not to use their companies to transport migrant children who were separated from their parents. (Source: Facebook)

    American Airlines says it has asked the US not to use its flights to transport migrant children who have been separated from their parents.

    More >>

    American Airlines says it has asked the US not to use its flights to transport migrant children who have been separated from their parents.

    More >>

  • ABC News apologizes for mistaken graphic on Manafort

    ABC News apologizes for mistaken graphic on Manafort

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 5:31 PM EDT2018-06-20 21:31:54 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-06-20 22:08:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Paul Manafort, right, arrives at federal court accompanied by his lawyer Kevin Downing, left, and wife Kathleen Manafort, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Paul Manafort, right, arrives at federal court accompanied by his lawyer Kevin Downing, left, and wife Kathleen Manafort, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington.
    ABC News apologized for a graphic that aired on Wednesday, mistakenly saying that former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort had pled guilty to manslaughter charges.More >>
    ABC News apologized for a graphic that aired on Wednesday, mistakenly saying that former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort had pled guilty to manslaughter charges.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly