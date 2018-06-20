NTSB says plane gave several warnings before crash into lake - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

NTSB says plane gave several warnings before crash into lake

CLEVELAND (AP) - The National Transportation Safety Board has issued a report saying the plane that crashed into Lake Erie off Cleveland killing all six people onboard issued multiple warnings about the aircraft's altitude.

The plane piloted by Columbus beverage executive John Fleming crashed in December 2016 shortly after takeoff from Burke Lakefront Airport near downtown Cleveland.

Fleming's wife, two teenage sons and two family friends were also on the plane during a planned return flight to Columbus after a Cleveland Cavaliers game.

The NTSB report issued Wednesday said the plane's enhanced ground proximity warning system gave numerous alerts to pull up followed by a warning that the plane was traveling too fast.

NTSB spokesman Eric Weiss says an official report about what caused the crash will be issued at a later date.

