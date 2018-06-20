Feds: Engine crack caused 2015 British Airways incident - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Feds: Engine crack caused 2015 British Airways incident

By DEE-ANN DURBIN

Federal investigators say a fatigue crack in the engine compressor on a British Airways jet was to blame for an aborted takeoff and fire at a Las Vegas airport.

One flight attendant was seriously injured in the Sept. 8, 2015, incident at McCarran International Airport. Everyone on board the Boeing 777 jet, which was bound for London, was able to evacuate.

The National Transportation Safety Board couldn't determine the cause of the crack in its investigation, but said it likely went undetected for years because of a lack of inspection procedures. The engine's maker, General Electric Co., has since established procedures designed to catch cracks.

The safety board also blamed the crew for the chaotic evacuation. It says the captain failed to follow procedures, which delayed the shut-off of the working engine and hampered the evacuation.

