Mormons post questions asked during youth interviews

By BRADY McCOMBS
Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The Mormon church is for the first time posting the list of questions lay leaders are supposed to ask youth during closed door, one-on-one interviews that have come under scrutiny for sexual questions that sometimes arise.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Wednesday posted the 13 questions that were previously only sent to local leaders. A letter from church President Russell M. Nelson encourages the leaders to share them with children and parents before the interviews.
Only one of the questions seems directed at finding out about a young Mormon's sex life: "Do you live the law of chastity?"
The religion changed its policy earlier this year to allow children to bring a parent or adult with them to the interviews.
A group of Mormons and ex-Mormons that want the interviews eliminated say that doesn't go far enough to keep children safe.
