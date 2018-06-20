Gemini Studioz mixes hip hop and weights

Twerk-n-Tone and Hip Hop Cardio are just a two of the unconventional fitness classes they offer at Gemini Studioz in Baton Rouge. Both classes mix hip-hop music, dance and weights for a fun workout experience.

Gemini Studioz has two locations, the original studio in Mobile, Alabama, and the second location in Baton Rouge.

GEMINI STUDIOZ

2834 S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard F1

Baton Rouge

All of the instructors graduated from Southern University. Most of them were SU cheerleaders or dancers. Instructor Chassity Crittenden cheered for the Houston Rockets NBA team.

"It was definitely a dream gig. I can absolutely say it was probably the five best years of my life other than the four years I cheered at Southern," said Crittenden. "When I'm doing my classes, I really want people to know, I love doing this. If you love doing it, you'll stick with it," she said.

The founder of Gemini Studioz, Ayla Goodson, said she was searching for unique ways to workout when she started her first studio. Now the Baton Rouge studio even has a class called "Fitness with a Twist."

Gemini Studioz offers a variety of classes from pole fitness of all levels to dance fitness classes like Hell on Heelz, Twerk-n-Tone and Hip Hop Cardio. They also offer yoga, beginner tumbling classes, and cheer classes by appointment.

Crystal Parker teaches pole fitness at Gemini Studioz. She says you use several muscles in a pole fitness class including abs, arms, and legs. Gemini Studioz has three poles in the fitness classroom but can offer the class to more people.

"After doing a spin or climb, you need a break," said Parker. Class members will rotate time on the fitness pole instead of spinning the entire hour-long session.

Parker doesn't teach the Hip Hop Cardio or Twerk-n-Tone classes but she does attend them. "You're actually doing a workout to a beat. Everything is a real workout. It's not a real dance routine per se, but it is working out to the beat," said Parker.

Instructor Meagan Callier says that Germini Studioz's mission was to create a space for African American women and an opportunity for women of color to do the things they enjoy, like Hip Hop and Twerk-n-Tone.

"It's important for someone to go somewhere and feel comfortable. These are urban songs, songs that they know. It's an environment with people that look like them. We understand their body type a little bit more. We're a little bit heavier at the bottom so our workouts are tailored to target those areas," said Callier.

She calls Gemini Studioz a niche studio that offers fun fitness through culture related activities, but is also inclusive for anyone to try. "It is for black, white, Asian, anybody. Hopefully everybody loves it and can related to it and come have a good time," said Callier.

CLASSES

Intro Pole

Beginner Pole

Intermediate/Advanced Pole

All Level Pole

Pole Fit

Hell on Heelz

Twerk-n-Tone

Hip Hop Cardio

Yoga

Cheerleading (by appointment only)

Toddler Tumbling

Tumbling (Levels 1 and 2)

A class schedule is available online. You are also encouraged to sign up for the classes on the Gemini Studioz website.

Courtney Jay Harness, Hip Hop Cardio instructor, shared some fitness tips for the group members. Her first tip, find a workout that you enjoy.

"Don't just go to the gym and get on the treadmill because that's what everyone says to do. If you don't like the treadmill, join a class, find something that you really enjoy doing and you'll have a better chance of sticking with it,," said Harness.

FITNESS TIPS FROM GEMINI STUDIOZ

Find a workout that you enjoy Change your diet Don't watch the scale

Her second tip, slowly start to change your diet. She says to try to incorporate some healthy options here and there but still enjoy some of those southern treats we love like fried chicken or fried fish, but incorporate some of those healthy things.

Third, she says, don't watch the scale. "It takes a couple of weeks for those numbers to start dropping. I would say take photos at the start of your fitness journey and measure yourself and as you go along, take new photos and measure how far you've come and that way you won't be worried about what that scale is saying," said Harness.

Gemini Studioz is hosting a Summer Bash on Friday, June 13. Parker called it a "Ladies Summer Jam/Freaky Friday" where participants will embrace alter egos, changing places with the stars they want to emulate.

"It's going to be sexy dance, pole routines, just a lot of fun actually. We make fitness fun so everything here is fitness but it's fun," said Parker.



SUMMER BASH

Friday, July 13

Gemini Studioz

Registration for the Summer Bash will be available soon. For more information about the Summer Bash and Gemini Studioz, call 225-773-3857.