Guatemalan man recounts anguish of separation from toddler - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Guatemalan man recounts anguish of separation from toddler

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Romulo Gonzalez Rodriguez and his 3-year-old daughter Genesis hug during a interview Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Provo, Utah. Gonzalez Rodriguez spoke about the anguish of being separated from his 3-year-old daughter, Genesis Gon... (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Romulo Gonzalez Rodriguez and his 3-year-old daughter Genesis hug during a interview Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Provo, Utah. Gonzalez Rodriguez spoke about the anguish of being separated from his 3-year-old daughter, Genesis Gon...
(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Romulo Gonzalez Rodriguez holds his 3-year-old daughter Genesis during a interview Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Provo, Utah. Gonzalez Rodriguez spoke about the anguish of being separated from his 3-year-old daughter, Genesis Gonza... (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Romulo Gonzalez Rodriguez holds his 3-year-old daughter Genesis during a interview Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Provo, Utah. Gonzalez Rodriguez spoke about the anguish of being separated from his 3-year-old daughter, Genesis Gonza...
(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Romulo Gonzalez Rodriguez's 3-year-old daughter Genesis looks on during a interview Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Provo, Utah. Gonzalez Rodriguez spoke about the anguish of being separated from his 3-year-old daughter, Genesis Gonz... (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Romulo Gonzalez Rodriguez's 3-year-old daughter Genesis looks on during a interview Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Provo, Utah. Gonzalez Rodriguez spoke about the anguish of being separated from his 3-year-old daughter, Genesis Gonz...
(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Romulo Gonzalez Rodriguez and his 3-year-old daughter Genesis kiss before a interview Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Provo, Utah. Gonzalez Rodriguez spoke about the anguish of being separated from his 3-year-old daughter, Genesis Go... (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Romulo Gonzalez Rodriguez and his 3-year-old daughter Genesis kiss before a interview Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Provo, Utah. Gonzalez Rodriguez spoke about the anguish of being separated from his 3-year-old daughter, Genesis Go...
(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Romulo Gonzalez Rodriguez holds his 3-year-old daughter Genesis during a interview Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Provo, Utah. Gonzalez Rodriguez spoke about the anguish of being separated from his 3-year-old daughter, Genesis Gonza... (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Romulo Gonzalez Rodriguez holds his 3-year-old daughter Genesis during a interview Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Provo, Utah. Gonzalez Rodriguez spoke about the anguish of being separated from his 3-year-old daughter, Genesis Gonza...

By BRADY McCOMBS
Associated Press

PROVO, Utah (AP) - A Guatemalan man who fled his country to seek asylum after he was kidnapped and extorted says he lived through anguish when he was separated from his then-2-year-old daughter for seven days at the U.S.-Mexico border last fall.

Romulo Gonzalez Rodriguez's experience happened months before President Donald Trump's administration in April adopted a "zero tolerance" policy in which all unlawful border crossings are referred for prosecution. But it offers a window into the distress and uncertainty parents endure when they are separated from their children at the border.

Gonzalez and his daughter, Genesis Gonzalez Lopez, are now in Utah awaiting word on his asylum request.

He and his attorney say immigration authorities never explained why they were separated.

A spokesman for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement didn't immediately offer any comment on the case.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Study: Plastic will pile up in wake of China recycling ban

    Study: Plastic will pile up in wake of China recycling ban

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-06-20 18:34:00 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 3:11 PM EDT2018-06-20 19:11:26 GMT
    A group of scientists says China' decision to stop accepting plastic waste from other countries is causing plastic to stockpile around the globe, and wealthy countries need to find new solutions.More >>
    A group of scientists says China' decision to stop accepting plastic waste from other countries is causing plastic to stockpile around the globe, and wealthy countries need to find new solutions.More >>

  • Forest Service proposes changes to sage grouse protections

    Forest Service proposes changes to sage grouse protections

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 2:31 PM EDT2018-06-20 18:31:06 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 3:04 PM EDT2018-06-20 19:04:56 GMT
    The U.S. Forest Service is proposing changes to sage grouse protections in six Western states by eliminating special designations for crucial habitat as well as keeping areas open for mining.More >>
    The U.S. Forest Service is proposing changes to sage grouse protections in six Western states by eliminating special designations for crucial habitat as well as keeping areas open for mining.More >>

  • Chicago teen eligible for parole next April in 2014 killing

    Chicago teen eligible for parole next April in 2014 killing

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 12:51 AM EDT2018-06-20 04:51:06 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 3:04 PM EDT2018-06-20 19:04:54 GMT
    (Jessica Koscielniak/Chicago Sun-Times via AP). In this May 5, 2014 photo, the casket of Endia Martin is carried by pallbearers following funeral services for 14-year-old at St. Andrew Temple Baptist Church in Chicago. Martin was killed by another 14-y...(Jessica Koscielniak/Chicago Sun-Times via AP). In this May 5, 2014 photo, the casket of Endia Martin is carried by pallbearers following funeral services for 14-year-old at St. Andrew Temple Baptist Church in Chicago. Martin was killed by another 14-y...
    Chicago teenager set to be sentenced for killing another girl during a 2014 street fight that started as a Facebook feud over a boy.More >>
    Chicago teenager set to be sentenced for killing another girl during a 2014 street fight that started as a Facebook feud over a boy.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly