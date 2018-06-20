American asks US not to put migrant children on flights - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

American asks US not to put migrant children on flights

By DAVID KOENIG
AP Airlines Writer

DALLAS (AP) - American Airlines says it asked the Trump administration not to put migrant children who have been separated from their parents on its flights.

In a statement Wednesday, American said it doesn't know whether any migrant children have been on its flights and doesn't want to profit from the current immigration policy of separating families.

American and other airlines have contracts to provide travel services to the U.S. government. American says, however, that the government doesn't provide information about the passengers or their reason for travel.

In recent days several flight attendants have gone on social media to report seeing groups of children on their flights whom they believed to be children separated from their migrant families.

