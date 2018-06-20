Lewandowski doubles down after comment about disabled child - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Lewandowski doubles down after comment about disabled child

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - In this April 28, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump, left, watches as Corey Lewandowski, right, his former campaign manager for Trump's presidential campaign, speaks during a campaign rally in Washington Towns... (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - In this April 28, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump, left, watches as Corey Lewandowski, right, his former campaign manager for Trump's presidential campaign, speaks during a campaign rally in Washington Towns...

WASHINGTON (AP) - A former campaign manager for Donald Trump is doubling down on his dismissive comment regarding a girl with Down syndrome.

Corey Lewandowski tweeted on Wednesday that he "mocked a liberal who attempted to politicize children" after he appeared Tuesday on Fox News Channel to discuss President Trump's hard-line immigration policy. Trump's policy has led to the practice of taking migrant children from parents charged with entering the country illegally. When another Fox panelist mentioned a story about the 10-year-old disabled girl being one of the children, Lewandowski responded with "Wah-wah."

Lewandowski says in his Wednesday tweet that "the MSM doesn't want to talk about these policies were started under Obama." The zero-tolerance policy that has resulted in separating children began in early May under President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

