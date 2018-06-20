Trump postpones Thursday's annual congressional picnic - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Trump postpones Thursday's annual congressional picnic

  The Latest: Trump to sign 'something' on migrant children

    The Latest: Trump to sign 'something' on migrant children

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 12:01 PM EDT2018-06-20 16:01:56 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 1:23 PM EDT2018-06-20 17:23:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, June 13, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly session of PMQs at parliament in London. The British government is facing anoth...(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, June 13, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly session of PMQs at parliament in London. The British government is facing anoth...
    British Prime Minister Theresa May says the United States is wrong to separate migrant children from their parents, but has rejected calls to cancel President Donald Trump's visit to Britain next month.More >>
    British Prime Minister Theresa May says the United States is wrong to separate migrant children from their parents, but has rejected calls to cancel President Donald Trump's visit to Britain next month.More >>

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he's postponing this week's picnic for members of Congress, saying the timing "doesn't feel right."

The annual event for lawmakers and their families had been planned for Thursday night. He did not say when it would be rescheduled.

Trump said Wednesday at the White House that "it doesn't feel right to have a picnic for Congress."

Trump is under mounting pressure to reverse the administration's immigration enforcement policy that has led to more than 2,300 migrant children being separated from their families at the southern border since May. Trump met with House Republicans at the Capitol on Tuesday night to discuss immigration.

