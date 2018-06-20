Burger King says sorry for Russian World Cup pregnancy ad - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Burger King says sorry for Russian World Cup pregnancy ad

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File). FILE- This Feb. 1, 2018, file photo shows a Burger King Whopper meal combo at a restaurant in the United States. Burger King says it’s sorry for offering a lifetime supply of Whoppers to Russian women who get pregnant f... (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File). FILE- This Feb. 1, 2018, file photo shows a Burger King Whopper meal combo at a restaurant in the United States. Burger King says it’s sorry for offering a lifetime supply of Whoppers to Russian women who get pregnant f...

MOSCOW (AP) - Burger King says it's sorry for offering a lifetime supply of Whoppers to Russian women who get pregnant from World Cup players.

Critics assailed the offer, announced on Russian social media, as sexist and demeaning.

The announcement was removed Tuesday from Burger King's social media accounts but is still circulating among Russian social network users. It promised a reward to women who get "the best football genes" and "ensure the success of the Russian team for generations to come."

The fast food company posted a Russian-language statement on local network VKontakte saying "we offer apologies for the announcement we made. It was too offensive." The company didn't respond to requests from The Associated Press for comment.

Ads in Russia often play on sexist stereotypes, notably ads around sports events like the World Cup. Women's rights activists have been increasingly speaking out against them.

___

More World Cup coverage at www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Fans grieve as detectives search for XXXTentacion's killers

    Fans grieve as detectives search for XXXTentacion's killers

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 11:31 PM EDT2018-06-20 03:31:32 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 1:33 PM EDT2018-06-20 17:33:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Terry Spencer). Fans and mourners of rap singer XXXTentacion pause by a memorial, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, outside Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Fla., where the troubled rapper-singer was killed the day before. The 20-year-old rising st...(AP Photo/Terry Spencer). Fans and mourners of rap singer XXXTentacion pause by a memorial, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, outside Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Fla., where the troubled rapper-singer was killed the day before. The 20-year-old rising st...
    A stream of mourners has been leaving mementos at the spot where rapper XXXTentacion was killed as he left a Florida motorcycle dealership.More >>
    A stream of mourners has been leaving mementos at the spot where rapper XXXTentacion was killed as he left a Florida motorcycle dealership.More >>

  • American asks US not to put migrant children on flights

    American asks US not to put migrant children on flights

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 1:21 PM EDT2018-06-20 17:21:43 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 1:32 PM EDT2018-06-20 17:32:35 GMT
    American Airlines says it has asked the US not to use its flights to transport migrant children who have been separated from their parents.More >>
    American Airlines says it has asked the US not to use its flights to transport migrant children who have been separated from their parents.More >>

  • New flu vaccine works a little better than traditional shot

    New flu vaccine works a little better than traditional shot

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 1:24 PM EDT2018-06-20 17:24:00 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 1:32 PM EDT2018-06-20 17:32:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File). FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2018, file photo, a medical assistant at a community health center gives a patient a flu shot in Seattle. A newer kind of flu vaccine worked a little bit better in seniors this past winter than tr...(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File). FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2018, file photo, a medical assistant at a community health center gives a patient a flu shot in Seattle. A newer kind of flu vaccine worked a little bit better in seniors this past winter than tr...
    Government study shows newer flu vaccine was only slightly more effective in seniors than traditional shots.More >>
    Government study shows newer flu vaccine was only slightly more effective in seniors than traditional shots.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly