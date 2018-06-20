Lawmakers rip tariffs enacted in name of national security - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Lawmakers rip tariffs enacted in name of national security

By KEVIN FREKING and PAUL WISEMAN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Lawmakers from both parties are criticizing tariffs the Trump administration has imposed on imported steel and aluminum products in the name of national security.

Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch, the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, says the tariffs are damaging the economy, hurting American consumers and disrupting relationships with long-time allies while giving China a free pass.

President Donald Trump took office promising to rip up trade deals and crack down on unfair trading practices.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is defending the tariffs as necessary to revive America's steel and aluminum industries.

Ross tells senators the tariffs will reduce imports to levels needed for the steel and aluminum industries in the U.S. to achieve long-term viability.

Because of the tariffs, Ross says steel and aluminum producers are already restarting idled factories.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Fans grieve as detectives search for XXXTentacion's killers

    Fans grieve as detectives search for XXXTentacion's killers

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 11:31 PM EDT2018-06-20 03:31:32 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 11:35 AM EDT2018-06-20 15:35:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Terry Spencer). Fans and mourners of rap singer XXXTentacion pause by a memorial, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, outside Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Fla., where the troubled rapper-singer was killed the day before. The 20-year-old rising st...(AP Photo/Terry Spencer). Fans and mourners of rap singer XXXTentacion pause by a memorial, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, outside Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Fla., where the troubled rapper-singer was killed the day before. The 20-year-old rising st...
    A stream of mourners has been leaving mementos at the spot where rapper XXXTentacion was killed as he left a Florida motorcycle dealership.More >>
    A stream of mourners has been leaving mementos at the spot where rapper XXXTentacion was killed as he left a Florida motorcycle dealership.More >>

  • Chicago teen to be sentenced in 2014 Facebook feud slaying

    Chicago teen to be sentenced in 2014 Facebook feud slaying

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 12:51 AM EDT2018-06-20 04:51:06 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-20 15:34:53 GMT
    (Jessica Koscielniak/Chicago Sun-Times via AP). In this May 5, 2014 photo, the casket of Endia Martin is carried by pallbearers following funeral services for 14-year-old at St. Andrew Temple Baptist Church in Chicago. Martin was killed by another 14-y...(Jessica Koscielniak/Chicago Sun-Times via AP). In this May 5, 2014 photo, the casket of Endia Martin is carried by pallbearers following funeral services for 14-year-old at St. Andrew Temple Baptist Church in Chicago. Martin was killed by another 14-y...
    Chicago teenager set to be sentenced for killing another girl during a 2014 street fight that started as a Facebook feud over a boy.More >>
    Chicago teenager set to be sentenced for killing another girl during a 2014 street fight that started as a Facebook feud over a boy.More >>

  • No clear plan yet on how to reunite parents with children

    No clear plan yet on how to reunite parents with children

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 2:31 AM EDT2018-06-20 06:31:19 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-20 15:34:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). A boy stares out of a heavily tinted bus window leaving a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in McAllen, Texas. More than 2,300 minors have been separated from their families crossing the border to...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). A boy stares out of a heavily tinted bus window leaving a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in McAllen, Texas. More than 2,300 minors have been separated from their families crossing the border to...
    Trump administration officials have no clear plan on how to reunite some of the 2,300 minors separated from their families at the border as a result of a zero-tolerance policy of criminally prosecuting anyone...More >>
    Trump administration officials have no clear plan on how to reunite some of the 2,300 minors separated from their families at the border as a result of a zero-tolerance policy of criminally prosecuting anyone caught entering the U.S. illegally.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly