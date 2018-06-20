Amazon, Buffett, JPMorgan pick Gawande to lead health firm - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Amazon, Buffett, JPMorgan pick Gawande to lead health firm

By TOM MURPHY
AP Health Writer

Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Berkshire Hathaway have picked well-known author and Harvard professor Dr. Atul Gawande to transform the health care they give their employees.

The three corporate titans said Wednesday that Gawande will lead an independent company focused on a mission they announced earlier this year: figuring out ways to improve a broken and often inefficient system for delivering care.

Health care researchers have said any possible solutions produced by this new venture will be felt well beyond the estimated 1 million workers the three companies employ in the United States. Other companies that provide employee health coverage are eager to find solutions for health care costs that often rise faster than inflation and squeeze their budgets in the process.

Berkshire Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett has described health costs as a "hungry tapeworm on the American economy."

Leaders of the three companies have said little about how their Boston-based venture plans to tackle this problem, but they have noted that it will take time to figure out solutions, a point they emphasized again on Wednesday.

"We said at the outset that the degree of difficulty is high and success is going to require an expert's knowledge, a beginner's mind, and a long-term orientation," Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said in a prepared statement. "(Gawande) embodies all three, and we're starting strong as we move forward in this challenging and worthwhile endeavor."

Employer-sponsored insurance covers about 157 million people, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. That's nearly half the total U.S. population and the biggest slice of the country's patchwork health insurance market.

Neither companies nor many of their employees are happy with how the system currently works. Employers have reacted in part to rising costs by raising deductibles and other costs, asking their workers to pay more of the bill and to shop around for better deals. Many patients, especially the sickest, struggle with that.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Fans grieve as detectives search for XXXTentacion's killers

    Fans grieve as detectives search for XXXTentacion's killers

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 11:31 PM EDT2018-06-20 03:31:32 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 11:47 AM EDT2018-06-20 15:47:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Terry Spencer). Fans and mourners of rap singer XXXTentacion pause by a memorial, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, outside Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Fla., where the troubled rapper-singer was killed the day before. The 20-year-old rising st...(AP Photo/Terry Spencer). Fans and mourners of rap singer XXXTentacion pause by a memorial, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, outside Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Fla., where the troubled rapper-singer was killed the day before. The 20-year-old rising st...
    A stream of mourners has been leaving mementos at the spot where rapper XXXTentacion was killed as he left a Florida motorcycle dealership.More >>
    A stream of mourners has been leaving mementos at the spot where rapper XXXTentacion was killed as he left a Florida motorcycle dealership.More >>

  • Chicago teen to be sentenced in 2014 Facebook feud slaying

    Chicago teen to be sentenced in 2014 Facebook feud slaying

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 12:51 AM EDT2018-06-20 04:51:06 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 11:47 AM EDT2018-06-20 15:47:06 GMT
    (Jessica Koscielniak/Chicago Sun-Times via AP). In this May 5, 2014 photo, the casket of Endia Martin is carried by pallbearers following funeral services for 14-year-old at St. Andrew Temple Baptist Church in Chicago. Martin was killed by another 14-y...(Jessica Koscielniak/Chicago Sun-Times via AP). In this May 5, 2014 photo, the casket of Endia Martin is carried by pallbearers following funeral services for 14-year-old at St. Andrew Temple Baptist Church in Chicago. Martin was killed by another 14-y...
    Chicago teenager set to be sentenced for killing another girl during a 2014 street fight that started as a Facebook feud over a boy.More >>
    Chicago teenager set to be sentenced for killing another girl during a 2014 street fight that started as a Facebook feud over a boy.More >>

  • No clear plan yet on how to reunite parents with children

    No clear plan yet on how to reunite parents with children

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 2:31 AM EDT2018-06-20 06:31:19 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 11:47 AM EDT2018-06-20 15:47:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). A boy stares out of a heavily tinted bus window leaving a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in McAllen, Texas. More than 2,300 minors have been separated from their families crossing the border to...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). A boy stares out of a heavily tinted bus window leaving a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in McAllen, Texas. More than 2,300 minors have been separated from their families crossing the border to...
    Trump administration officials have no clear plan on how to reunite some of the 2,300 minors separated from their families at the border as a result of a zero-tolerance policy of criminally prosecuting anyone...More >>
    Trump administration officials have no clear plan on how to reunite some of the 2,300 minors separated from their families at the border as a result of a zero-tolerance policy of criminally prosecuting anyone caught entering the U.S. illegally.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly