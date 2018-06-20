EU says it will start to impose tariffs on US on Friday

BRUSSELS (AP) - The European Union will start imposing duties on a list of U.S. products as of Friday in response to President Donald Trump's decision to slap tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Europe.
The 28-nation EU was first expected to do so only next month but EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said they would introduce "rebalancing" tariffs on about 2.8 billion euros' ($3.4 billion) worth of U.S. products this week.
The targets include steel, agricultural and other products, including bourbon, peanut butter, cranberries and orange juice.
Malmstrom said that "we are left with no other choice." Trump imposed tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on imported aluminum from the EU on June 1. Europeans claim it is simply protectionism and breaks global trade rules.
