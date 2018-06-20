Enlist a pharmacist to help manage high blood pressure

Trauma or intense stress may up your odds of developing an autoimmune disease, a new study suggests.

Trauma or intense stress may up your odds of developing an autoimmune disease, a new study suggests.

Add protection from heart disease and stroke to the health benefits of marriage, a new study suggests.

Add protection from heart disease and stroke to the health benefits of marriage, a new study suggests.

Michael Wright was just 16 when he was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, and although his friends supported him, he always felt different.

Michael Wright was just 16 when he was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, and although his friends supported him, he always felt different.

Letting any teen behind the wheel of a car is nerve-wracking for parents, but if your teen has autism, you may wonder if driving is even possible.

Letting any teen behind the wheel of a car is nerve-wracking for parents, but if your teen has autism, you may wonder if driving is even possible.

High blood pressure is one of the biggest risk factors for heart disease and stroke, yet has no symptoms of its own

High blood pressure is one of the biggest risk factors for heart disease and stroke, yet has no symptoms of its own

By Len Canter

HealthDay Reporter

(HealthDay News) -- High blood pressure is one of the biggest risk factors for heart disease and stroke, yet has no symptoms of its own. That's why having your blood pressure checked regularly is a must, as is controlling it if it's high.

But identifying the right high blood pressure drugs can be a challenge. According to research from the University of Iowa, having a pharmacist on your medical care team could help.

The researchers found that when a doctor's practice included a pharmacist, patients received more frequent medication adjustments -- that's often key to determining the right combination of drugs in the right doses to lower blood pressure. These patients had more tailored medication regimens than patients who relied on their doctor alone.

It's important to reiterate that these pharmacists were part of medical practices and not neighborhood pharmacists in drugstores, who may not have strong working relationships with area physicians.

But even if your care team doesn't have a pharmacist on staff, your local pharmacist can be a great source of information. He or she can monitor your blood pressure, do cholesterol and glucose screenings, show you how to use a home blood pressure monitor, and understand the results.

Pharmacists can also help you choose and correctly use over-the-counter medications so they won't cause any negative interactions with your blood pressure drugs. The nasal decongestant pseudoephedrine, antihistamines and items with caffeine are of particular concern.

Pharmacists are trained to do far more than dispense medications, so don't overlook the insights that they can offer.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on how to work closely with your pharmacist to achieve better health.

Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.