Man who set up wife's killing must serve life sentence

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) - The conviction of a New York man accused of setting up the fatal shooting of his wife while they walked with one of their young sons has been upheld by an appellate court.

The New Jersey panel also upheld the life sentence imposed on Kashif Parvaiz (par-VEHZ'). He was convicted of scheming with his Massachusetts girlfriend to kill his wife and make it look random.

The August 2011 shooting occurred while Parvaiz and 27-year-old Nazish Noorani walked with their son in Boonton.

Antoinette Stephen pleaded guilty to murder and testified against him. She was having an affair with Parvaiz and admits firing the fatal shots.

The panel upheld decisions such as allowing the jury to hear evidence that Parvaiz sought out black magic to put spells on his wife.

