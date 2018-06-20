The Latest: Austria seeks 'overdue' EU answer to migration

(AP Photo/B.K. Bangash). Refugee children from neighboring Afghanistan, who fled their villages due to war and famine, fetch water near their mud houses, in a suburb of Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. World Refugee Day, launched by the UN ...

(AP Photo/Amel Emric). Migrants from Pakistan have their lunch in front of a railway station in Sarajevo, Bosnia, on Tuesday, June 19, 2018. Hundreds of migrants have been camping at the railway station building in the Bosnian capital of Sarajevo waiti...

(AP Photo/Amel Emric). A migrant women from Iraq feeds her grandson in front of the railway station in Sarajevo, Bosnia, on Tuesday, June 19, 2018. Some hundreds of migrants have been camping at the railway station in the Bosnian capital of Sarajevo wa...

PARIS (AP) - The Latest on global migration and World Refugee Day (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, whose country will soon take over the European Union's rotating presidency, says he hopes a weekend mini-summit will address an "overdue" solution to the continent's issues with migration.

Officials say Germany, France, Italy and Greece, among others, will attend Sunday's gathering in Brussels to look into finding European solutions to political clashes over migration. The issue is particularly pressing for German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who faces pressure in her own governing coalition to take a tougher line.

Kurz, whose country takes over the EU presidency July 1, said Wednesday that the gathering "is not about German domestic politics, it's about a solution of the migration question that is long overdue."

Kurz said it will address questions such as "how we protect the (EU) external borders, how do we prevent waving (migrants) through to central Europe."

___

1:30 p.m.

Pope Francis is urging people not to "let fear get in the way of welcoming our neighbor in need."

The pope said in a Twitter message tagged with the hashtag "WithRefugees" said "we encounter Jesus in those who are poor, rejected and refugees."

Wednesday's message on World Refugee Day comes as the Trump administration has faced criticism for separating children of parents seeking asylum in the United States at the border, and as the new Italian government has taken a hard-line stand on migrants, refusing to allow an NGO-run ship with some 630 migrants rescued at sea to make landfall in Italy. They have since been welcomed by Spain.

___

1:15 p.m.

Christian and Muslim religious leaders in Cyprus have for the first time issued a joint call for acceptance and support of refugees arriving to the small, ethnically divided island nation.

In a video message issued for World Refugee Day, the religious leaders called on individuals to welcome refugees who are forced to flee their homelands and urged authorities to work to end their plight.

The message includes brief statements form the leaders of Cyprus' Greek Orthodox, Latin, Armenian and Maronite churches and the Mufti who heads the island's Muslim community.

Although Cyprus hasn't seen the huge influx of migrants arriving from neighboring Syria, the United Nations refugee agency says the island has just over 1,300 registered refugees, nearly 8,000 individuals who have been granted subsidiary protection and another 5,400 people seeking asylum.

___

12:20 p.m.

Germany, France and other key European nations hit by the migration crisis will hold an informal mini summit on Sunday.

The European Commission announced Wednesday that several government leaders will be gathering in Brussels to look into "finding European solutions" to solve the political crisis that has pitted many EU nations against one another.

Officials said Germany, France, Italy and Greece would attend. The officials declined to be identified because the mini summit is still in its planning stage.

A full summit of the bloc's 28 government leaders that will focus on migration is set for June 28-29.

___

12 noon

Italian President Sergio Mattarella says it is up to a united European Union to manage the arrival of refugees forced to flee their homelands.

In a message for World Refugee Day Wednesday, Mattarella said "the international community must work with shared and long-term political choices to manage a phenomenon that involves the entire world. The European Union in particular must know how to intervene, without delegating to the countries of first-arrival the responsibility to confront the emergency."

The comments come as Italy's new hard-line interior minister, Matteo Salvini, presses Europe to relieve Italy of the burden of arrivals, making his point by refusing port to an aid agency's rescue boat with some 630 migrants onboard.

Salvini is meeting later with the Italian premier to discuss Italy's position on the migrant issue at an upcoming EU summit. The leader of the anti-migrant League has long argued the majority of those rescued at sea are economic migrants, not refugees.

___

11 a.m.

Asylum claims rose sharply in the United States last year but migration declined overall in the developed world for the first time since 2011, according to a new report from an economic organization representing the world's wealthiest countries.

Asylum claims rose 26 percent in the United States, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Wednesday, adding that migration for economic and political reasons is unlikely to diminish in coming years. The group said countries need to find ways to prepare their native-born populations and integrate new foreign residents.

The report found a growing share of the population in the OECD's 35 member countries, including the United States and Western Europe, was born abroad - up from 9 percent in 2000 to 13 percent in 2017.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.