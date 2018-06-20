Clarification: Commerce Secretary-Russian Company story - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Clarification: Commerce Secretary-Russian Company story

WASHINGTON (AP) - In stories June 19 and 20, The Associated Press described the Russian company Sibur as a gas producer. The stories should have made clear that Sibur's gas production is only one of its activities. It is a petrochemicals company that produces liquefied petroleum gas as well as chemical products, plastics, gas liquids and other products.

