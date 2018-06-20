Ocean Resort Casino owner: We'll surprise the world

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry). This Monday, June 18, 2018, photo, shows the exterior of the soon-to-open Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City, N.J. On Wednesday, June 20, 2018, the casino will go before the New Jersey Casino Control Commission seeking a casin...

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - The owner of Atlantic City's Ocean Resort Casinos promises to "surprise the world" when the former Revel casino reopens next week.

Bruce Deifik (DIE'-fick) says his team has fixed what customers didn't like about Revel.

In testimony Wednesday before the New Jersey Casino Control Commission, Deifik said he has $40 million in cash on hand to operate the business.

He says comedian and actor Jamie Foxx will be a host for the property's first weekend.

The commission is hearing Ocean Resort's request for a casino license, but does not expect to vote on the request until Thursday.

Revel shut down in September 2014. Deifik bought it in January for $200 million.

Both Ocean Resort and the Hard Rock will open their doors on June 28.

