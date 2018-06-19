CVS Pharmacy will now deliver your prescription

CVS will also deliver cold and flu remedies, allergy medications, pain relief, baby, personal and feminine care products. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - CVS Pharmacy is stepping up their game.

The chain announced on Tuesday it will begin next-day home delivery for prescriptions from its 9,800 nationwide locations.

Orders can be placed via the CVS app or by calling your local store.

Need Rx but no time for errands? Hello, delivery right to your mailbox! Learn more here: https://t.co/Pa7ufxXkUB pic.twitter.com/DGAl8MwayC — CVS Pharmacy (@cvspharmacy) June 19, 2018

Delivery isn't free however, there is a $4.99 charge.

Besides prescriptions CVS will also deliver cold and flu remedies, allergy medications, pain relief, baby, personal and feminine care products.

