CVS Pharmacy will now deliver your prescription - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

CVS Pharmacy will now deliver your prescription

CVS will also deliver cold and flu remedies, allergy medications, pain relief, baby, personal and feminine care products. (Source: CNN) CVS will also deliver cold and flu remedies, allergy medications, pain relief, baby, personal and feminine care products. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - CVS Pharmacy is stepping up their game.

The chain announced on Tuesday it will begin next-day home delivery for prescriptions from its 9,800 nationwide locations.

Orders can be placed via the CVS app or by calling your local store.

Delivery isn't free however, there is a $4.99 charge.

Besides prescriptions CVS will also deliver cold and flu remedies, allergy medications, pain relief, baby, personal and feminine care products.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly