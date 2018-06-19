Health secrets: BRG offers tips for aging gracefully

Going gray? Baton Rouge General (BRG) wants you to know that staying healthy and feeling great doesn’t stop just because you get older. BRG is hosting a lunch and learn event to share with you the health secrets on aging gracefully.

A press release sent to 9News says, “We are all getting older, but having another birthday shouldn’t put a stop to living your best life.”

RELATED: Learn more about Baton Rouge General Medical Center

Wednesday, June 20, Baton Rouge General Nurse Practitioner Tiffany Simon will offer helpful advice for aging gracefully through your 60s, 70s, 80s and beyond.

LUNCH & LEARN

Wednesday, June 20

noon to 1 p.m.

Baton Rouge General Medical Center - Bluebonnet Campus

Conference Room 1 (Entrance 3)

8585 Picardy Ave.

Lunch will be provided and the event is free but because space is limited, attendees should register online.

The noon session at BRG’s Bluebonnet campus will include an exercise demonstration, advice on healthy eating and sleeping habits, and other daily activities that promote physical and emotional wellness.

SECRETS TO AGING WELL

Home exercise demonstration

Sleeping habit tips

Tips for eating well

“Aging doesn’t have to mean settling for aches and pains,” said Simon. "Making healthy food choices, stretching, and staying active can help physical and mental wellbeing at any age – but especially as we get older."