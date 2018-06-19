Health secrets: BRG offers tips for aging gracefully

Going gray? Baton Rouge General (BRG) wants you to know that staying healthy and feeling great doesn’t stop just because you get older. BRG is hosting a lunch and learn event to share with you the health secrets on aging gracefully.
A press release sent to 9News says, “We are all getting older, but having another birthday shouldn’t put a stop to living your best life.”
RELATED: Learn more about Baton Rouge General Medical Center
Wednesday, June 20, Baton Rouge General Nurse Practitioner Tiffany Simon will offer helpful advice for aging gracefully through your 60s, 70s, 80s and beyond.
LUNCH & LEARN
Lunch will be provided and the event is free but because space is limited, attendees should register online.
The noon session at BRG’s Bluebonnet campus will include an exercise demonstration, advice on healthy eating and sleeping habits, and other daily activities that promote physical and emotional wellness.
SECRETS TO AGING WELL
“Aging doesn’t have to mean settling for aches and pains,” said Simon. "Making healthy food choices, stretching, and staying active can help physical and mental wellbeing at any age – but especially as we get older."
|Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.