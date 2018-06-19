LifeShare warns local blood supply is critically low

LifeShare Blood Center says their local blood supply has reached a critically low level with only enough to last two days. LifeShare has a donation center on North Boulevard in Baton Rouge.

LIFESHARE BLOOD CENTER

3849 North Boulevard

Baton Rouge, LA 70806

225-383-7728

866-543-3296

HOURS

Monday, Wednesday

10:00 a.m. to 6:00pm

10:00 a.m. to 6:00pm Friday

8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Donated blood is often used as part of a life-saving medical treatment for accident victims, patients with blood disorders, those undergoing cancer treatments, experiencing complications during childbirth, and many more situations.

“No one has a guarantee they will make it home safe and healthy each day. Medical emergencies and accidents happen far too often, and many of us just expect blood to be there for us and our loved ones. A low blood supply is a serious concern since blood can’t be manufactured—someone choosing to donate is the only source. Enough people must willingly donate before the patient needs it, or the outcome can be devastating,” says Tina Martinez, Executive Director of Marketing and Communications, LifeShare Blood Center.