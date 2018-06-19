Many young people with autism can become safe drivers: study

High blood pressure is one of the biggest risk factors for heart disease and stroke, yet has no symptoms of its ownMore >>
Letting any teen behind the wheel of a car is nerve-wracking for parents, but if your teen has autism, you may wonder if driving is even possible.More >>
Michael Wright was just 16 when he was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, and although his friends supported him, he always felt different.More >>
Add protection from heart disease and stroke to the health benefits of marriage, a new study suggests.More >>
Trauma or intense stress may up your odds of developing an autoimmune disease, a new study suggests.More >>
Most U.S. pediatricians say spanking is a bad way to discipline children.More >>
A number of infection control measures need to be taken when giving "kangaroo care" to premature babies in the neonatal intensive care unit, researchers say.More >>
More than a half million people are treated for swimming-related accidents in the United States in a given year.More >>
