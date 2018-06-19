Zinke foundation in Montana land deal with Halliburton head

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Records show U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's family is involved in a land deal with the head of an energy services giant that does business with the Interior Department.

Politico first reported the Zinkes' dealings with Halliburton chairman David Lesar involving a commercial development in Zinke's hometown of Whitefish, Montana.

A charitable foundation created by Zinke and run by his wife, Lola, is allowing a company co-owned by Lesar and his family to use a portion of its land as a parking lot for the development.

The land was donated to Zinke's Great Northern Veterans Peace Park Foundation to create a park.

Whitefish city planner Dave Taylor said Tuesday the development plans pre-date Zinke's tenure as Interior secretary.

Zinke spokeswoman Heather Swift did not have immediate comment. Zinke told Politico that he is no longer involved with the foundation.

