Zinke foundation in Montana land deal with Halliburton head

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Records show U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's family is involved in a land deal with the head of an energy services giant that does business with the Interior Department.
Politico first reported the Zinkes' dealings with Halliburton chairman David Lesar involving a commercial development in Zinke's hometown of Whitefish, Montana.
A charitable foundation created by Zinke and run by his wife, Lola, is allowing a company co-owned by Lesar and his family to use a portion of its land as a parking lot for the development.
The land was donated to Zinke's Great Northern Veterans Peace Park Foundation to create a park.
Whitefish city planner Dave Taylor said Tuesday the development plans pre-date Zinke's tenure as Interior secretary.
Zinke spokeswoman Heather Swift did not have immediate comment. Zinke told Politico that he is no longer involved with the foundation.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
