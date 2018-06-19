SPLC files ethics complaints against DA for 18th JDC, others across La. related to traffic tickets

A legal watchdog group has filed an ethics complaint against district attorney offices across Louisiana, including one in the area.

The Southern Poverty Law Center claims district attorneys like the one who covers West Baton Rouge, Iberville, and Pointe Coupee parishes are illegally padding their budgets by using off-duty police officers to write traffic tickets that they offer to later dismiss for a fee.

Click here to read the full complaint

The group is asking the state's ethics board to not only investigate but also order district attorneys to return millions of dollars they have generated through these traffic tickets.

