LSU's White, Williams named to Athlon All-American Team

LSU linebacker Devin White and defensive back Andraez "Greedy" Williams have been named 2018 Athlon First-Team All-Americans.

White led the Tiger defense last season with 96 total tackles and 14 tackles for loss, along with 4.5 sacks, one interception, five quarterback hurries and one fumble recovery.

Williams had a breakout year as a redshirt freshman, leading the team with six interceptions, 11 pass breakups and 17 passes defended. He finished the season with 38 total tackles and one quarterback hurry.

The All-American teams are largely based on predicting and projecting the player's performance in 2018.

The SEC had 21 players named to the preseason All-American teams, second only to the Big 10's 22 selections.

Georgia and Alabama each had five players named to Athlon's All-American teams.

LSU opens the season on Sunday, Sept. 2, against the Miami Hurricanes at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

