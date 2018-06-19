State Fire Marshal's Office Urban Search and Rescue Division hosts first training exercise with local rescue groups

The State Fire Marshal's Office Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Division hosted its first annual training exercise will all of the local USAR groups and organizations in the state.

The exercise was hosted June 9th at Camp Beauregard in Pineville.

Fifty-eight first responders participated from 11 different agencies and brought numerous tools and vehicles from pick-up trucks to 34-foot trailers. The goal of the exercise is to prepare teams for major emergency events.

During the exercise, the organizations combine into one team and work together. said this is the first time the teams were able to practice the skills and tasks needed in case of a major emergency situation.

Watch the video below to learn more about the exercise.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.