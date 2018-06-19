Former E. Feliciana coroner pleads not guilty to charges

The former coroner of East Feliciana Parish pleaded not guilty to charges Tuesday, according to the Office of the Louisiana Attorney General.

The office of Attorney General Jeff Landry reported Laura DeJohn pleaded not guilty to charges of filing false records and criminal conspiracy. A trial date has not been set.

RELATED: Former East Feliciana coroner, deputy coroner arrested for allegedly falsifying records

DeJohn and former deputy coroner Melanie Vines are accused of knowingly misusing their authority and positions of public trust by allegedly participating in a criminal scheme to defraud the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office.

Both DeJohn and Vines were arrested in March 2017. Vines has not yet appeared for an arraignment hearing.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.