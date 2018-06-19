Lawsuit: Many wrongly listed in Chicago gang database - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Lawsuit: Many wrongly listed in Chicago gang database

CHICAGO (AP) - A civil rights group has filed a lawsuit alleging that the Chicago Police Department relies on an error-plagued database that names up to 195,000 people as gang members, including many who have never been in a gang.

Northwestern University's MacArthur Justice Center attorneys filed the lawsuit Tuesday in federal court seeking class-action status, damages, oversight of the police database and a way for people to remove their names from it.

The lawsuit contends that inclusion in the database can ruin a person's job prospects and create other serious problems. It says police have confirmed that there are more than 128,000 adults in the database, 70 percent of whom are black. And it estimates that it also includes the names of 28,000 to 68,000 juveniles.

The lawsuit says once a name has been added to the database, it will remain there forever.

The city's legal department didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Nassar victims urge Michigan State board to fire Engler

    Nassar victims urge Michigan State board to fire Engler

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 12:30 AM EDT2018-06-19 04:30:32 GMT
    Tuesday, June 19 2018 1:14 PM EDT2018-06-19 17:14:14 GMT
    A letter signed by 120 victims of former sports doctor Larry Nassar demands that Michigan State University's governing board remove interim school president John Engler.More >>
    A letter signed by 120 victims of former sports doctor Larry Nassar demands that Michigan State University's governing board remove interim school president John Engler.More >>

  • H. Clinton: Separating families at border a 'moral crisis'

    H. Clinton: Separating families at border a 'moral crisis'

    Monday, June 18 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-06-18 18:40:18 GMT
    Tuesday, June 19 2018 1:14 PM EDT2018-06-19 17:14:12 GMT
    Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton says the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy that has separated children from their parents at the southern U.S. border "is a moral and humanitarian crisis.".More >>
    Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton says the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy that has separated children from their parents at the southern U.S. border "is a moral and humanitarian crisis.".More >>

  • Lawsuit: Many wrongly listed in Chicago gang database

    Lawsuit: Many wrongly listed in Chicago gang database

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 12:00 PM EDT2018-06-19 16:00:46 GMT
    Tuesday, June 19 2018 1:14 PM EDT2018-06-19 17:14:08 GMT
    A civil rights group has filed a lawsuit alleging that the Chicago Police Department relies on an error-plagued database that names up to 195,000 people as gang members, including many who have never been in a gang.More >>
    A civil rights group has filed a lawsuit alleging that the Chicago Police Department relies on an error-plagued database that names up to 195,000 people as gang members, including many who have never been in a gang.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly