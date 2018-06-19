WAFB wins its first National Edward R. Murrow award

A crime scene near a BREC park marks one of more than 50 murders that have happened this year in East Baton Rouge Parish. For the first time, we're hearing from the victim's mother, who says her son's death will not be in vain.More >>
A crime scene near a BREC park marks one of more than 50 murders that have happened this year in East Baton Rouge Parish. For the first time, we're hearing from the victim's mother, who says her son's death will not be in vain.More >>
Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department have made an arrest in the shooting death of DeDawn Bush, 20.More >>
Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department have made an arrest in the shooting death of DeDawn Bush, 20.More >>
Four people were reportedly shot in Morganza Thursday afternoon.More >>
Four people were reportedly shot in Morganza Thursday afternoon.More >>
Traffic delays, detours and road closures in the WAFB viewing area.More >>
Traffic delays, detours and road closures in the WAFB viewing area.More >>
A U.S. Supreme Court ruling that paves the way for states to collect sales taxes from online purchases has upended shaky tax negotiations among lawmakers in the Louisiana House.More >>
A U.S. Supreme Court ruling that paves the way for states to collect sales taxes from online purchases has upended shaky tax negotiations among lawmakers in the Louisiana House.More >>
A woman who underwent a double mastectomy at Cleveland Clinic woke up to cosmetic results she says she did not consent to.More >>
A woman who underwent a double mastectomy at Cleveland Clinic woke up to cosmetic results she says she did not consent to.More >>
He was a prolific author, columnist and essayist.More >>
He was a prolific author, columnist and essayist.More >>
Two employees were fired after one recorded the other stirring tea with her bare hand at a Raising Cane's restaurant in Missouri.More >>
Two employees were fired after one recorded the other stirring tea with her bare hand at a Raising Cane's restaurant in Missouri.More >>
The vaccine helps fight Type 1 diabetes by stopping the immune system from attacking the pancreas.More >>
The vaccine helps fight Type 1 diabetes by stopping the immune system from attacking the pancreas.More >>
One Mississippi State baseball fan didn't let a rain delay drown his sense of humor and he took an opportunity to troll his wife in the process.More >>
One Mississippi State baseball fan didn't let a rain delay drown his sense of humor and he took an opportunity to troll his wife in the process.More >>
A man suffered a double leg amputation after being hit by a boat propeller Tuesday afternoon in the water near Third Avenue South in Myrtle Beach.More >>
A man suffered a double leg amputation after being hit by a boat propeller Tuesday afternoon in the water near Third Avenue South in Myrtle Beach.More >>
Dozens of Wells Fargo customers in the Richmond area are frustrated over unauthorized Amazon Prime charges on their debit cards despite having never signed up for the service.More >>
Dozens of Wells Fargo customers in the Richmond area are frustrated over unauthorized Amazon Prime charges on their debit cards despite having never signed up for the service.More >>
Kosciusko man is scheduled to plead guilty Thursday to the 2016 killing of two Roman Catholic nuns.More >>
Kosciusko man is scheduled to plead guilty Thursday to the 2016 killing of two Roman Catholic nuns.More >>
The Alabama Department of Transportation says I-65 NB at the Gov. Guy Hunt Rest Stop just south of Good Hope will remain closed for an undetermined period of time Thursday as crews remove debris and ALDOT personnel inspect the overpass.More >>
The Alabama Department of Transportation says I-65 NB at the Gov. Guy Hunt Rest Stop just south of Good Hope will remain closed for an undetermined period of time Thursday as crews remove debris and ALDOT personnel inspect the overpass.More >>
Police say he suffered a stab wound to the upper part of his chest at around 10 a.m. and was later pronounced dead.More >>
Police say he suffered a stab wound to the upper part of his chest at around 10 a.m. and was later pronounced dead.More >>