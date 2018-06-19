WAFB wins its first National Edward R. Murrow award

WAFB has received a national Edward R. Murrow award, the first in the station’s history.

The award is among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news.

The National Murrow Award went to WAFB photojournalist, Robert Hollins, in the category of “Excellence in Sound” for a report entitled “Donna’s Voice."

Click here to view the full list of national winners.

The piece, shot and edited by Hollins and voiced by former WAFB anchor Donna Britt, profiled part of Donna’s struggle with ALS.

The report focused on Donna’s visits to Louisiana State University, where she recorded thousands of words and phrases into a voice bank. In the event Donna should lose her voice due to ALS, she would be able to type into a computer and the words will come out in her own voice.

Donna retired from the station last week due to her ongoing struggle with the devastating disease. She worked at the station for nearly 38 years.

WATCH IT AGAIN: Donna Britt’s final broadcast before retiring

Regional Edward R. Murrow winners go on to compete on a national level. WAFB has received several regional Murrow Awards over the years, but this is the station’s first national Murrow.

According to their website, the Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of broadcast and digital journalism, the website says.

The awards will be presented during a ceremony in New York City in October.

