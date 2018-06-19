On-demand moving, delivery service opens Baton Rouge location - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

On-demand moving, delivery service opens Baton Rouge location

Source: www.Zapt.co Source: www.Zapt.co

Information provided by Zapt

BATON ROUGE, LA - Moving and Delivery will never be the same in Baton Rouge. That’s because ZAPT, an “uber-like” service for Moving and Delivery has planted its operations at Louisiana Technology Park and has begun offering its services in both Baton Rouge and New Orleans metro areas.

ZAPT provides flat rate pricing, “Uber-like” notifications and tracking, exact scheduling control, and live agent support 24/7. ZAPT service is backed by hyper-local operations directors and a “ZAPT Pro” contractor network that is background checked and insured.

“Unlike many Uber for X start-ups in the on-demand space, ZAPT has taken a unique hybrid approach by combining a completely tech-enabled digital customer experience, with hyper-local operations, and 24/7 live customer service,” said ZAPT CEO Bill Catania. “We’re proud to be part of the local community here in Baton Rouge, and to be located at the Louisiana Technology Park with so many other innovative tech start-ups and brilliant entrepreneurs”, stated Catania.

Following through on its commitment to local service and operations, ZAPT has employed Patrick Lafollette, a logistics veteran with deep experience in Moving and Delivery, to serve as Louisiana Market Director. The company plans to add up to five full-time operational employees over the next twenty-four months who will manage its growing base of background-checked contractors, who are known as “Pros”.

Consumers can contact the company directly by web or mobile at www.ZAPT.co.

They may also call ZAPT at 225-372-8108 and speak with a ZAPT Operations or Support Specialist 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Powered by Frankly