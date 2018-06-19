Russia to slam retaliatory tariffs on US imports - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Russia to slam retaliatory tariffs on US imports

MOSCOW (AP) - Russia on Tuesday announced retaliatory measures in response to the U.S. move to impose tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum.

Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said a statement that Moscow has decided to apply retaliatory measures in line with the World Trade Organization's rules to compensate for damage incurred by the U.S. tariffs.

Oreshkin said that additional tariffs will be applied to a range of U.S. imports, but he declined to immediately name them, saying his ministry will release the list in the coming days. He added that the tariffs will be applied to the U.S. goods that have domestic equivalents to avoid hurting the national economy.

Oreshkin later told reporters that tariffs may apply to road construction equipment and some other items, but will not target medicines, according to Russian news agencies.

The European Union, India, China and Russia all have applied to the WTO to challenge the tariffs that took effect March 23. Washington argued they were for national security reasons.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Deputies search for suspects in rapper XXXTentacion slaying

    Deputies search for suspects in rapper XXXTentacion slaying

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 12:11 AM EDT2018-06-19 04:11:00 GMT
    Tuesday, June 19 2018 12:56 PM EDT2018-06-19 16:56:42 GMT
    (Miami- Dade Corrections &amp; Rehabilitation Department via AP). This undated mugshot released by the Miami- Dade Corrections &amp; Rehabilitation Department shows rapper XXXTentacion. Authorities say troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion has been fatal...(Miami- Dade Corrections &amp; Rehabilitation Department via AP). This undated mugshot released by the Miami- Dade Corrections &amp; Rehabilitation Department shows rapper XXXTentacion. Authorities say troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion has been fatal...
    Investigators in Florida say they don't have a motive and have made no arrests in the death of troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion.More >>
    Investigators in Florida say they don't have a motive and have made no arrests in the death of troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion.More >>

  • Bucks' Sterling Brown sues Milwaukee over stun-gun arrest

    Bucks' Sterling Brown sues Milwaukee over stun-gun arrest

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 11:32 AM EDT2018-06-19 15:32:35 GMT
    Tuesday, June 19 2018 12:56 PM EDT2018-06-19 16:56:37 GMT
    This Jan. 26, 2018 police body-camera footage released by Milwaukee Police Department shows NBA Bucks guard Sterling Brown as he talks to arresting police officers after being shot by a stun gun in a Walgreens parking lot. (Milwaukee Police Dept/AP)This Jan. 26, 2018 police body-camera footage released by Milwaukee Police Department shows NBA Bucks guard Sterling Brown as he talks to arresting police officers after being shot by a stun gun in a Walgreens parking lot. (Milwaukee Police Dept/AP)

    Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown is suing the city and its police department because officers used a stun gun on him during his arrest for a parking violation in January.

    More >>

    Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown is suing the city and its police department because officers used a stun gun on him during his arrest for a parking violation in January.

    More >>

  • Democratic attorneys general urge end to border separations

    Democratic attorneys general urge end to border separations

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 9:20 AM EDT2018-06-19 13:20:48 GMT
    Tuesday, June 19 2018 12:56 PM EDT2018-06-19 16:56:35 GMT
    Democratic attorneys general are demanding that the Trump administration end a "zero tolerance" policy that has resulted in children being separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.More >>
    Democratic attorneys general are demanding that the Trump administration end a "zero tolerance" policy that has resulted in children being separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly