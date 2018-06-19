Fewer teens having sex and using drugs, CDC says - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Fewer teens having sex and using drugs, CDC says

Students who reported having sex dropped from 47.8 percent to 39.5 percent. (Source: CNN) Students who reported having sex dropped from 47.8 percent to 39.5 percent. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) – A new survey released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows sex and drug use among U.S. teens has declined over the last decade.

The self-reported data was collected from nearly 4 million high school students between 2007 and 2017. Home-schooled kids were not included.

"Overall, I think youth are making better decisions, particularly about their sexual behavior and their drug use," said Kathleen Ethier, director of the CDC's Division of Adolescent and School Health.

Students who reported having sex dropped from 47.8 percent in 2007 to 39.5 percent in 2017, the survey said.

The percentage of students using drugs like cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, or any hallucinogens fell from 22.6 percent in 2007 to 14 percent in 2017.

The number of teens who reported injecting illicit drugs also dropped from 2 percent in 2007 to 1.5 percent in 2017.

The study revealed some negatives.

Teens are still less likely to use condoms, which raises concerns over HIV and sexually transmitted diseases.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • Stephon Clark shooting inspires children's book

    Stephon Clark shooting inspires children's book

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 1:40 AM EDT2018-06-20 05:40:28 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 2:01 AM EDT2018-06-20 06:01:48 GMT

    The authors of a new children’s book want to help parents talk to kids about police-involved shootings and racism.

    More >>

    The authors of a new children’s book want to help parents talk to kids about police-involved shootings and racism.

    More >>

  • 'Papa! Papa!' Audio of children stokes rage over separation

    'Papa! Papa!' Audio of children stokes rage over separation

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 1:20 AM EDT2018-06-19 05:20:32 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 1:44 AM EDT2018-06-20 05:44:01 GMT
    (U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...
    An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials stoked the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their...More >>
    An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials stoked the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents.More >>

  • Trump administration pulls US out of UN human rights council

    Trump administration pulls US out of UN human rights council

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 12:00 PM EDT2018-06-19 16:00:59 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 1:43 AM EDT2018-06-20 05:43:32 GMT
    (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP, File). FILE - This is a Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2008 file photo, showing a general view of the Human Rights Room (Room XX) at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. Diplomats say the United...(Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP, File). FILE - This is a Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2008 file photo, showing a general view of the Human Rights Room (Room XX) at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. Diplomats say the United...
    The Trump administration is poised to announce its departure from the United Nations' main human rights body in its latest withdrawal from an international institution.More >>
    The Trump administration is poised to announce its departure from the United Nations' main human rights body in its latest withdrawal from an international institution.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly